CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Conviction erased in fire that killed 5 kids in Michigan

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — A judge in suburban Detroit threw out the murder conviction of a man who was blamed for a fire that killed five children in 2000. A new prosecutor says the investigation and trial were marred by misconduct. Juwan Deering will remain in custody while Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald decides whether he should face a second trial. Deering has served 15 years of a life sentence. McDonald says critical evidence that would have cast doubt on the case was not shared with Deering’s lawyer before the 2006 trial. The prosecutor says, “Everyone is entitled to due process.”

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Associated Press Detroit#Ap
CNN

Almost all United employees complied with the vaccine mandate

New York (CNN Business) — United Airlines announced Tuesday that only 593 of its workers face dismissal for not complying with the requirement to get a Covid-19 vaccine. That is less than 1% of its 67,000 US workers who are covered by the rule. About 2,000 other employees, or less...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy