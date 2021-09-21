Yes You Can Tag a Great Early-Season Buck on a Morning Hunt

This video is sure to make you feel uneasy. Two kayak anglers fishing off the coast of La Jolla, California were circled by a large hammerhead over a mile from shore. The shark’s fin jutted above the surface next to the kayaks immediately after Backcountry Hunters and Anglers California Chapter Coordinator, Devin O’Dea reeled in a nice yellowtail. Likely drawn to the scene of the catch because of the yellowtail’s blood, the big shark slowly circled the kayaks. O’Dea was fishing with Larry Laumann. After the shark arrived—and with a storm quickly rolling in—the duo headed back toward land. According to an Instagram post detailing the incident, the shark dogged them for over a mile as they peddled “never drifting more than a few feet from the boats until [the anglers] reached shallow water.”
