Yes You Can Tag a Great Early-Season Buck on a Morning Hunt

Mature mule deer move to avoid pressure. Here's where they go and what you should do. He looked like the biggest mule deer buck on the mountain. Still in velvet, he fed through sage brush and bitterbrush 800 yards or more from my position—too far for a certain shot. It was the fourth day of the hunt, and this was the biggest muley my partner and I had seen. A smaller buck was with him, and as we watched through the spotting scopes we saw there were eight does and fawns with the pair.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO