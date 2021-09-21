CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Yes You Can Tag a Great Early-Season Buck on a Morning Hunt

By Tony Hansen
Field & Stream
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack when I knew everything there was to know about deer hunting, I had a strict early-season hunting program. Essentially, it involved sitting back and waiting for the rut to get started. If there was any hunting to be done in September or early October, it happened in the evenings only. Morning hunts? Taboo.

www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
outdoorchannelplus.com

September Bucks: Early Season Tactics to Harvest a Mature Whitetail

States with openers this month offer the chance at one of deer hunting's greatest trophies—a velvet-racked buck. My dad had made the six-hour drive from New York to hunt with me over opening weekend of Maryland's deer season, which falls in the first half of September, and I was dying to put him on a mature velvet buck.
ANIMALS
deeranddeerhunting.com

The Bucks That Rule the Rut | Deer & Deer Hunting TV

When the rut is rocking, don’t always count on it being the oldest or biggest bucks to dominate the field. There’s a bit more to it than that. Daniel E. Schmidt explains in this episode of Deer & Deer Hunting TV. Season 17. Episode 12. “Deer & Deer Hunting TV”...
PETS
outdoorchannelplus.com

How to Hunt Mule Deer Bucks on the Move

Mature mule deer move to avoid pressure. Here's where they go and what you should do. He looked like the biggest mule deer buck on the mountain. Still in velvet, he fed through sage brush and bitterbrush 800 yards or more from my position—too far for a certain shot. It was the fourth day of the hunt, and this was the biggest muley my partner and I had seen. A smaller buck was with him, and as we watched through the spotting scopes we saw there were eight does and fawns with the pair.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Deer Antlers#Bucks#Hunted#Hunting Season#Food And Sign Remember
Cumberland Times-News

Some dove hunts are great

Having participated in a significant number of mourning dove hunts, I know a great one when I see it. Before going farther, though, it should be pointed out that no dove hunt gets a rating of less than “good,” even if it is without bird sightings or trigger pulls. There...
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

10 Early Season Deer-Hunting Tips For Bagging a Monster

The absolute best time to tag a mature buck that you’ve identified and located is right now, during the early season. Sure, you’ll see more deer during November’s rut, but if you know where a particular buck hangs out, the early season can’t be beat. Not only is your buck reasonably predictable, but he’s also sticking to a fairly small core area, and human hunters have been off his radar for months. Here are ten tips for putting him on the wall.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

The Best Brush Guns: 5 Deep-Woods Deer Busters

Dwelling within the heart of all dedicated deer hunters is the belief that the biggest bucks live in the deep woods. There’s no true definition for “deep woods.” It varies from coast to coast. It might be one corner of the back 40, or near on the old homestead, or miles into public hunting ground, just over the next ridge. But getting to the deep woods always requires effort; it means a steep climb or crossing the river or crawling across clear cuts.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Outdoor Life

South Dakota Bowhunter Tags a Giant 218-Inch Nontypical Buck

Mike Beadle heard something behind his treestand in northeastern South Dakota late in the afternoon of Sept. 12. For a moment, the 45-year-old bowhunter thought it was the doe and fawn he’d seen a few minutes earlier. But when he glanced behind him, he spotted the massive buck he’d been monitoring on trail cameras since May 29. The buck was broadside, standing just 18 yards away.
ANIMALS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bison fight on Yellowstone road caught on video

The National Park Service has shared footage showing a 2,000-pound bison ramming another bison and briefly sending its rival airborne. “Durin’ matin’ season, male bison can be mighty aggressive, though all bison ‘n other wildlife can be dangerous and give you a heave!” the park service wrote Sunday on Instagram. “Remember to always keep yer distance — 25 yards from bison ‘n elk; 100 yards from all other wildlife.”
ANIMALS
ABC 4

Get the hunting tips you won’t want to miss this season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s main hunting season is right around the corner. If you’re hunting upland game this year state wildlife experts have some tips to help you bring in more birds. Utah has a number of smaller animals and birds you can hunt like grouse. You can...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
97.5 NOW FM

No Limit, No Problem: Animals You Can Hunt Year-Round In Michigan

As opening day approaches for hunters here in Michigan, people like myself who do not hunt may get confused. Heck, even today news broke that state officials want us to kill any spotted lantern flies we may see flying about. Which is strange at first because it's not every day your government is encouraging us to kill wildlife...but these are invasive and could have negative effects on our crops so more power to you.
MICHIGAN STATE
Field & Stream

8-Year-Old Kills Awesome Triple Drop-Tine Buck in Iowa

Eight-year-old Logan Lovell made the most of his opportunity to harvest an Iowa whitetail buck when he tagged a 12-pointer with three drop-tines on September 18, just two hours into the state’s youth season opener. Logan was hunting with his father Clyde Lovell on public land in Benton County when he completely missed his first shot at the buck, which had stepped into a clearing 50 yards from his tree stand.
IOWA STATE
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Rats ‘the size of cats’ reportedly invading homes through toilets

Large rats “the size of cats” have reportedly been invading homes in England by climbing up through toilets.ACE Pest Control boss Andrew Dellbridge told Norwich Evening News that rats are getting “bigger and braver” since lockdown."I was called out to one job in Norwich and the customer could barely speak, she was in so much shock,” he said. "She’d been using the bathroom and heard a noise. She looked down and it was in the toilet bowl. And this is happening more and more frequently."He also heard from a couple who were driven out of their home by the...
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Video: Bison Launches Another Bison Off of the Road in Epic Battle

Man, bison fight hard. Two bulls got into it in the middle of a highway in Yellowstone National Park. Watching from a car, one onlooker captured the wild battle on camera. This footage is compelling, to say the least. One bull clearly has the upper hand. It absolutely launches the other bison off of the road. The video demonstrates the power—and hardiness—of one of America’s most iconic species of wild animals. The encounter took place last year but was recently posted on the National Park Service Instagram account. Though Yellowstone is thousands of miles from any oceans or seas, the Park Service wrote a decidedly Pirates of the Caribbean-esque description to accompany the video.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Video: 10-Foot Hammerhead Shark Circles Kayak Anglers

This video is sure to make you feel uneasy. Two kayak anglers fishing off the coast of La Jolla, California were circled by a large hammerhead over a mile from shore. The shark’s fin jutted above the surface next to the kayaks immediately after Backcountry Hunters and Anglers California Chapter Coordinator, Devin O’Dea reeled in a nice yellowtail. Likely drawn to the scene of the catch because of the yellowtail’s blood, the big shark slowly circled the kayaks. O’Dea was fishing with Larry Laumann. After the shark arrived—and with a storm quickly rolling in—the duo headed back toward land. According to an Instagram post detailing the incident, the shark dogged them for over a mile as they peddled “never drifting more than a few feet from the boats until [the anglers] reached shallow water.”
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy