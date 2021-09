(Clive, IA) — The Iowa Lottery completed a major upgrade this past weekend to a new operating system. Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says this involves replacing all of the equipment that the lottery has in the field. Neubauer says the machines in some 24-hundred retail outlets were all changed during the upgrade. Neubauer says the new machines are faster and the new tickets they print are easier to read.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO