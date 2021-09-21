CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Stand-up desks are the norm for Hylant's staff

By Cindy Barth
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This insurance firm created fun online trivia games and weekly all-call team meetings to stay connected while working remotely during the pandemic.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

How to claim a settlement in New World

When you first load into a New World server, you’ll realize that each of them will differ from each other when it comes to controlling the map. The Territory and Settlement system allows players to claim land and assert their dominance on the map. When a company, the clan equivalent of New World, claims a settlement, players will receive buffs or other minor bonuses which can help them while they’re out in the world.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How many characters can you have per server in New World?

When you first log into New World, players will get a glimpse of all the realms hidden inside the game. These servers will be the home to your character and picking one can prove itself to be a difficult task. Most players will often opt in for the players with higher populations since more players will mean more competition.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desks#Trivia Games#Stand Up#Pandemic#Working Remotely
dotesports.com

How to aim using a Bow and Musket in New World

Amazon’s New World takes a unique approach to the MMO genre by giving players a different style of gameplay compared to other established games like World of Warcraft. As opposed to simply facing your target to use one of any number of abilities, players in New World have a higher requirement in terms of aiming to hit their opponent.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix the New world black screen error

New World is finally out and players are already flooding into the servers to start their journey from scratch for the final time. Though most game developers spend days and months preparing for their game’s launch, something can always go wrong and affect the experience of fans. The black screen...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What New World server is Fextralife playing on?

Fextralife is a popular gaming community and network known in part for its livestreams on Twitch and YouTube videos. Based in Europe, Fextralife is almost assured to have a strong presence on whatever server and faction it ends up on. Fextralife is playing New World on the Central EU server...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TechRadar

ApexDesk Elite Series 60 Standing Desk review

The ApexDesk Elite Series 60 is an affordable electric standing desk that’s easy to assemble and use. ApexDesk also offers a wide variety of accessories including a cable management tray, in-desk power and even wheels if you want to kit out your desk further. The grommets on either side make it easy to run cables under the desk while its curved mid-section offers improved ergonomics.
ELECTRONICS
Orlando Business Journal

Housing market demand, construction needs kept these elite Orlando companies busy during Covid

Orlando Business Journal is honoring the cream of the crop among local, privately held companies who have achieved great success in the past year in the 2021 Elite 50. These companies represent the top 25 on OBJ's 2021 Golden 100 List (top companies based on most recent year revenue), and the top 25 on this year's Fast 50 Lists (leading companies based on three consecutive years of positive revenue growth). Since five of the companies are among the leaders on both lists, there's a total of 45 representing the Elite 50.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Top of the List: OBJ's Fast 50, the region's fastest-growing private companies

This week, Orlando Business Journal features the Fast 50, Central Florida's fastest-growing private companies, ranked by percentage of growth over three years. The top five fastest-growing businesses generated a combined revenue of $283.2 million, and are primarily construction or real estate focused. All five of this year's companies are new in their top five status, with one minority-owned business included among this ranking.
ORLANDO, FL
Gear Patrol

Save up to 40% on These Great Standing Desks

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day. If working from home is a temporary solution for you or you just don't want to spend a huge amount of money on a standing desk, now is the time to buy. Flexispot, which makes some affordable standing desks and desk bikes, is having a huge sale dubbed the Standiversary Sale. You can get up to 40 percent off a few of its top sellers along with savings on chairs, gaming desks and more.
SHOPPING
gamepur.com

How to check server status for New World

The New World servers are full of players eager to work with their faction and complete various assignments and activities with their Companies. With so many players looking to play New World, the servers are packed, and it can be challenging to know if you’re having trouble connecting the game if it’s your connection, the game, or there are just too many players. How can you check the server status for New World?
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New World streamer server list: All popular servers in New World

One of the staples of content creation in the MMO genre is interaction between streamers and their viewers in the open world. With New World’s launch finally upon us, numerous high-profile streamers have come to a decision on what server and faction they want to play in the game, making some servers more popular than others.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get New World Twitch drops, Vinespun weapon skins

Though New World fans were expecting an earlier release, Amazon Game Studio eventually decided to postpone the game’s launch for around a month to iron out all the minor bugs and provide the best gameplay experience at release. Twitch drops will be available to celebrate the title’s launch, allowing players...
VIDEO GAMES
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando Business Journal

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/orlando

Comments / 0

Community Policy