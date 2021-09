For people over 65, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended a COVID booster shot six months after their initial course of the vaccine. The agency also recommended that people in long-term care facilities receive a booster, as well as other age groups with underlying medical conditions and people whose jobs increase their exposure, like health care workers. But, and this is key, the authorization is only for those who received the Pfizer vaccine. So what about the more than 80 million Americans who've gotten other vaccines?

