CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago White Sox-Detroit Runs

yourvalley.net
 7 days ago

White sox third. Adam Engel grounds out to shallow infield, Isaac Paredes to Jonathan Schoop. Cesar Hernandez singles to right center field. Tim Anderson doubles to deep right field. Cesar Hernandez to third. Luis Robert singles to shallow left field. Tim Anderson scores. Cesar Hernandez scores. Jose Abreu singles to shallow center field. Luis Robert to second. Yasmani Grandal walks. Jose Abreu to second. Luis Robert to third. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to third base. Yasmani Grandal out at second.

yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Clinching scenarios against Cleveland

The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers had their game on Wednesday canceled due to bad weather. The White Sox have a magic number of two so they are so close to clinching the American League Division title. They had a chance to do it on Wednesday before the news of it being canceled but they also needed some help from the Kansas City Royals.
MLB
yourvalley.net

Detroit-Minnesota Runs

Twins third. Byron Buxton walks. Jorge Polanco flies out to right center field to Robbie Grossman. Byron Buxton to third. Mitch Garver out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Akil Baddoo. Byron Buxton scores. Josh Donaldson grounds out to third base, Jeimer Candelario to Jonathan Schoop. 1 run,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Daz Cameron
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Niko Goodrum
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Adam Engel
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago White Sox Detroit#White Sox 2#Tigers 0#White Sox 3
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Chicago Tribune

Column: This Chicago Cubs season at Wrigley Field saw both good times and bad — but throughout it all, the ballpark remains a special place

Wrigley Field closed its gates one final time Sunday afternoon, ending its 106th season as home of the Chicago Cubs with a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. There have been worse seasons in Wrigley’s history than 2021, though few as memorable after fans were allowed to return for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to play in front of empty seats in 2020. The vibe was ...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Awful call vs Giants might end up deciding NL West race

In a division race like this historic sprint between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, every single day counts. No, you’re not the crazy one for replaying minutiae from May while trying to mentally calculate just how possible it is for Los Angeles to complete the comeback and edge out their rivals.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy