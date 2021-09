Mainstream gaming has focused more on offering experiences that cover dark or complex subject matter in recent years. Even the AAA games that take themselves less seriously tend to boast realistic visuals that appeal more to the current tastes of mainstream gaming audiences. Having said that, an audience for games with more cutesy, bubbly aesthetics will always exist. Flewfie’s Adventure, a side-scrolling shoot ’em up starring a cat in a flying saucer, provides that in spades. The game may not have AAA-quality visuals, nor does it take itself the least bit seriously, but it should satisfy those looking for something a little bit more innocent. Flewfie’s Adventure arrived on Steam today, so those interested can jump in right away.

