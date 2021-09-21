Other View: 'Reasonable,' 'articulable' suspicion matters in police stops

A lawsuit with more than a million plaintiffs? It boggles the mind to imagine that many people involved in a single lawsuit. But that's the potential fallout from U. S. District Judge Andrea Wood's decision at the end of last month to grant class-action status to a lawsuit against the city of Chicago over its police department's longstanding stop-and-frisk policies. Wood's decision puts the case's six original plaintiffs into a class that lead plaintiff's attorney Antonio Romanucci has estimated numbers more than 1 million people. His calculation was based on police records between 2010 and 2017 that show at least 2 million stops in which officers allegedly had no "reasonable suspicion" that a crime had been or was about to be committed. Plaintiffs' lawyers believe those include many individuals who were stopped more than once.