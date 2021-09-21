CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Other View: 'Reasonable,' 'articulable' suspicion matters in police stops

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lawsuit with more than a million plaintiffs? It boggles the mind to imagine that many people involved in a single lawsuit. But that's the potential fallout from U. S. District Judge Andrea Wood's decision at the end of last month to grant class-action status to a lawsuit against the city of Chicago over its police department's longstanding stop-and-frisk policies. Wood's decision puts the case's six original plaintiffs into a class that lead plaintiff's attorney Antonio Romanucci has estimated numbers more than 1 million people. His calculation was based on police records between 2010 and 2017 that show at least 2 million stops in which officers allegedly had no "reasonable suspicion" that a crime had been or was about to be committed. Plaintiffs' lawyers believe those include many individuals who were stopped more than once.

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Manchin pushes back at Pelosi 'legislative language' plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Wednesday shot down a push by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to get a deal on legislative text of a sweeping spending bill before a House vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Pelosi told reporters earlier Wednesday that Democrats need to "have agreement in legislative language"...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

North Korea claims successful test of a hypersonic missile

Seoul — North Korea has successfully tested a new hypersonic gliding missile, state media reported Wednesday, in what would be the nuclear-armed nation's latest advance in weapons technology. Tuesday's launch was of "great strategic significance," the official Korean Central News Agency said, as the North seeks to increase its defense capabilities a "thousand-fold."
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garry Mccarthy
The Hill

39 quit Kansas health system over vaccine mandate: report

Thirty-nine staffers in a Kansas medical system have opted to resign rather than follow the health system’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandates, officials say. The Truman Medical Centers/University Health in July became the first health care system in Kansas to mandate employee vaccinations, The Kansas City Star reports. Now, 39 workers within the hospital system, roughly less than one percent of all staff, decided to resign rather than get the vaccine.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy