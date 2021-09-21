CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Local pastry chefs come out on top at Sweetest Chefs competition

By Melanie LeCroy/melanie@gulfcoastmedia.com
gulfcoastnewstoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePastry chefs from across the Southeast filled The Port at The Wharf with delectable sweets on Friday night at the Sixth Annual Sweetest Chefs culinary competition. Guests were greeted with a complimentary cocktail or mocktail featuring spiced rum and fig liquor by John Emerald Distilling in Opelika, Ala. The large event space of The Port allowed guests to wander around picking up delicious and eye-catching treats like the apple butter macaroon and chai bread pudding by Jessica Revels of Bread and Butter in Chattanooga, Tenn. or the tuxedo cake by Jacqueline Ladnier of French Kiss Pastries in Ocean Springs, Miss.

