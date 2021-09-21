CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Volunteers brave rain to get the trash out of the splash

By Melanie LeCroy / melanie@gulfcoastmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rain did not stop Gulf Shores and Orange Beach residents from getting the trash out of the splash Saturday during the 34th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup. Each year volunteers take part in the state’s largest annual volunteer event cleaning up neighborhoods, parks and streets preventing that trash from traveling into local waterways. Over 100,000 volunteers have participated over the last 33 years. In that time, 6,285 miles of coastline have been cleaned and 1,737,734 pounds of debris have been removed.

