Silver Linings: Joan Wittenberg
Joan Wittenberg lived a varied employed life, and after being retired for 25 years, she can say the same about her retired life. The Beachwood resident volunteers throughout the Northeast Ohio community, lending her skills to organizations like the Cleveland Institute of Music, Park Synagogue, Kol Israel Foundation’s Face to Face, the Schnurmann House and Israel Bonds. In the past, she also served as a Cleveland Jewish Publication Company board member and a Cleveland Jewish News Foundation board member. Wittenberg also donates blood every 60 days in memory of her late husband who died from kidney cancer.www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Comments / 0