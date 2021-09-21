CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beachwood, OH

Silver Linings: Joan Wittenberg

By BECKY RASPE
Cleveland Jewish News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan Wittenberg lived a varied employed life, and after being retired for 25 years, she can say the same about her retired life. The Beachwood resident volunteers throughout the Northeast Ohio community, lending her skills to organizations like the Cleveland Institute of Music, Park Synagogue, Kol Israel Foundation’s Face to Face, the Schnurmann House and Israel Bonds. In the past, she also served as a Cleveland Jewish Publication Company board member and a Cleveland Jewish News Foundation board member. Wittenberg also donates blood every 60 days in memory of her late husband who died from kidney cancer.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Manchin pushes back at Pelosi 'legislative language' plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Wednesday shot down a push by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to get a deal on legislative text of a sweeping spending bill before a House vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Pelosi told reporters earlier Wednesday that Democrats need to "have agreement in legislative language"...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

North Korea claims successful test of a hypersonic missile

Seoul — North Korea has successfully tested a new hypersonic gliding missile, state media reported Wednesday, in what would be the nuclear-armed nation's latest advance in weapons technology. Tuesday's launch was of "great strategic significance," the official Korean Central News Agency said, as the North seeks to increase its defense capabilities a "thousand-fold."
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beachwood, OH
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cuba, OH
Beachwood, OH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Volunteers#Silver Linings#Retirement#Kol Israel Foundation#Jewish#News Foundation#The Schnurmann House#Partners For Cim#Cjn#American#Ncjw
The Hill

39 quit Kansas health system over vaccine mandate: report

Thirty-nine staffers in a Kansas medical system have opted to resign rather than follow the health system’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandates, officials say. The Truman Medical Centers/University Health in July became the first health care system in Kansas to mandate employee vaccinations, The Kansas City Star reports. Now, 39 workers within the hospital system, roughly less than one percent of all staff, decided to resign rather than get the vaccine.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy