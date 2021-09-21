CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Mexican government cracks down on Haitian migrants in Ciudad Acuña

El Paso Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico — Mexican authorities have begun rounding up Haitian migrants here in a crackdown that involved law enforcement at every level of government. Convoys of local police, Coahuila state investigative agents, Mexico's federal immigration agency and the National Guard patrolled the streets of Ciudad Acuña on Monday and early Tuesday, chasing down dozens of people and loading them into vans.

AFP

Haitian migrants fear deportation as Mexican police enter makeshift camp

Deportation fears mounted Thursday among Haitian migrants camped out in northern Mexico near the border with the United States following the sudden arrival of dozens of police officers at the site. Immigration agents entered a makeshift Haitian camp in Ciudad Acuna on the border with the United States, urging them to return to where they filed their refugee requests, which many refused to do. That would force many to return to the southern Mexican city of Tapachula near the border with Guatemala where tens of thousands of migrants are waiting for documents that would allow them to continue north. "We don't want to go to Tapachula, boss," said one of the Haitians when prompted by a Mexican government agent who entered the park where migrants are camping out.
IMMIGRATION
CBS Miami

‘This Is Not Acceptable’: North Miami Councilwoman Upset Over Images Of Border Patrol Agents On Horseback Chasing Down Haitian Migrants

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All across South Florida the outrage continues as images emerge of border patrol agents on horseback using their reins as whips to corral Haitian migrants. “This is not acceptable,” said City of North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estime-Irvin. She was among the local officials who went to Del Rio, Texas to assess the migrant situation at the border.  “Sixty days and waking through seven countries, you’re not just doing it just because, you’re crying out for help,” Estime-Irvin added. She sais her heart hurts to see the thousands of fellow Haitians, desperate for assistance. She adds the images of border patrol...
MIAMI, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Mexican forces surround border migrant camp

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico — (AP) — A camp where more than 14,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago was dramatically smaller Thursday, while across the river in Mexico, Haitian migrants in a growing camp awoke surrounded by security forces as a helicopter thundered overhead. The number...
IMMIGRATION
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Trump loses bid to escape 'Electric Avenue' copyright lawsuit

(Reuters) - Former Republican President Donald Trump must face copyright claims brought by "Electric Avenue" musician Eddy Grant over Trump's alleged misuse of his song on a video he posted to Twitter, a Manhattan federal court ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge John Koeltl said Trump and his campaign hadn't proven...
POTUS
CBS Miami

Gov. DeSantis Sues Biden Administration Over Border Security, Signs ‘Border Crisis’ Executive Order

FORT MYERS (CBSMiami) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced three new actions he’s taking to address what termed President Joe Biden’s border crisis. Speaking at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Myers, DeSantis said the State of Florida is suing the Biden Administration over its “unlawful and destructive catch and release” immigration policies. Second, the governor signed Executive Order 21-223, called the “Biden Border Crisis Executive Order” which includes prohibiting Florida state agencies from cooperating with the federal government when it comes to certain immigration issues. “I’m signing an executive order to prohibit state agencies that report to me, from...
LEE COUNTY, FL
New York Post

Anatomy of the White House lie on the border agent who ‘struck’ migrants

How does a stupid and ridiculous lie come to be embraced and promulgated by top officials of the US government?. Well, as it turns out, it’s easy. You start with an easily misinterpreted photo that seemingly confirms the assumptions of progressive opponents of immigration enforcement that the agents policing our southern border are cruel racists. Then, you work up a Twitter mob saying that the photo has captured a tableau of hideous abuse.
POTUS
Matt Lillywhite

Scientists Warn A Future Variant Could Kill 35% Of People

Texas hospitals are currently on the verge of collapse due to the Delta variant. 50,000 people around the state have already died from Covid-19. But if you thought that the pandemic will be over soon, I have some bad news. According to research published by Harvard Medical School, extremely concerning Covid variants could arrive in Texas at some point in the future:
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Bugs Are Spreading A Dangerous Disease Around The United States

Texas (and many other states) are currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the country will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.

