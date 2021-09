Achieving a Michelin star is arduous and rare for any chef, but no American chef has ever received two stars at the age of 30 until now. Chef Ryan Ratino won his first star in 2019 for Bresca, his popular French-influenced restaurant. More extraordinary, however, is that his new chef’s table restaurant, Jônt, which received two Michelin stars, did so right out of the gate during the pandemic.

