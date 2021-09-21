CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The clock is ticking for Congress to get things done. Here's what to know

By Zachary B. Wolf
CNN
CNN
 8 hours ago
The timeline and the tactics of government spending -- past, present and future -- will converge in a series of hard and soft deadlines and one massive partisan standoff over the next month

Vox

Congress’s hectic legislative schedule, briefly explained

On Monday, Democrats will start one of the most chaotic legislative sprints in recent memory. With a potential government shutdown looming, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Saturday that three key bills, including President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, “must pass” in the coming week. That timeline means the...
WJCT News

Congress Faces A Week of Critical Deadlines

Top congressional Democrats worked through the weekend to untangle a snarl of competing demands from members of their own party on fiscal issues while continuing to battle Republicans over the nation's debt. Democrats are facing several critical deadlines this week: a potential government shutdown at the end of the day...
The Independent

Biden, Congress face big week for agenda, government funding

It's a consequential week for President Joe Biden s agenda, as Democratic leaders delicately trim back his $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better" package to win over remaining lawmakers and work to quickly pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown.An expected Monday vote on a related $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package is now postponed until Thursday, amid ongoing negotiations. More immediately, the Senate has a test vote set Monday to keep the government funded and avert a federal debt default before Thursday's fiscal year-end deadline. That package stands to run into a blockade by Republican senators — all but ensuring...
Bangor Daily News

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on infrastructure bill in crucial week

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged to pass a $550 billion infrastructure bill this week and signaled that the headline amount on a bigger package of spending and tax measures will be lowered from $3.5 trillion. In a nod to moderate Democrats eager to enact the roads-and-bridges bill, Pelosi...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What's behind all the drama in Congress?

The drama and deadlines driving action on Capitol Hill right now can be disorienting. Democrats are trying to pass more than $4 trillion in infrastructure and social programs at the center of President Joe Biden’s agenda — and at the same time avert a government shutdown and prevent a federal default that could send financial markets crashing. “The next few days will be a time of intensity,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues over the weekend. That might be an understatement. Adding to the challenges for Democrats are their thin advantages in both chambers, the...
AFP

Crunch time for Biden as Congress debates historic agenda

Joe Biden faces the most important test of his presidency this week as Democrats in the US Congress launch a highwire bid to implement his sweeping economic agenda while keeping the government's lights on. The House and Senate are moving towards votes on legislation dealing with infrastructure and social programs worth almost $5 trillion while averting a government shutdown on Friday and a looming debt default. Failure on any front would be catastrophic for a president looking to cement his legacy, while Democrats would see their chances diminished for hanging on to the House of Representatives and Senate in next year's midterm elections. "You know me: I'm born optimistic. I think things are going to go well. I think we're going to get it done," an upbeat Biden told reporters at the White House.
AOL Corp

Pelosi calls GOP debt limit stance 'irresponsible beyond words'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday harshly criticized Republican leaders as Washington is again locked in a high-stakes game of brinkmanship over the U.S. debt limit. "Isn't that irresponsible beyond words?" Pelosi said during an interview on ABC's "This Week." The U.S. government is poised to run out of money...
