CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

A Belmont Faculty Member on the University’s Lack of Extensive COVID Protocols

Nashville Scene
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following report is from a Belmont University faculty member who has requested anonymity. Last academic year, Belmont University did as much as possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and it pretty much worked. This year, we have a new president who has thrown out all precautions except one: wearing masks indoors is mandated but rarely enforced, and social distancing is not required. Universities in Nashville are taking remarkably different approaches, similar to what’s happening in K-12 schools and other institutions, primarily in Republican-governed states. Teaching has become a scary proposition — I feel my health and that of my students, colleagues and the greater Nashville community is at risk due to our lack of mitigating efforts.

www.nashvillescene.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Manchin pushes back at Pelosi 'legislative language' plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Wednesday shot down a push by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to get a deal on legislative text of a sweeping spending bill before a House vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Pelosi told reporters earlier Wednesday that Democrats need to "have agreement in legislative language"...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

North Korea claims successful test of a hypersonic missile

Seoul — North Korea has successfully tested a new hypersonic gliding missile, state media reported Wednesday, in what would be the nuclear-armed nation's latest advance in weapons technology. Tuesday's launch was of "great strategic significance," the official Korean Central News Agency said, as the North seeks to increase its defense capabilities a "thousand-fold."
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Coronavirus
Nashville, TN
Health
Nashville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belmont University#Covid#Cdc#Vanderbilt University#Hepatitis B#Belmont Faculty#Republican#Student Concerns#Ttu#Mtsu#New York Times
The Hill

39 quit Kansas health system over vaccine mandate: report

Thirty-nine staffers in a Kansas medical system have opted to resign rather than follow the health system’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandates, officials say. The Truman Medical Centers/University Health in July became the first health care system in Kansas to mandate employee vaccinations, The Kansas City Star reports. Now, 39 workers within the hospital system, roughly less than one percent of all staff, decided to resign rather than get the vaccine.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy