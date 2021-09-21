VyStar hires former KeyBank executive as chief human resources officer
VyStar Credit Union announced Sept. 21 it hired former KeyBank executive Kawanza Humphrey as chief human resources officer. Humphrey will oversee the Jacksonville-based nonprofit financial institution’s more than 2,000 employees. Her duties include coordinating the credit union’s diversity, equity and inclusion; talent acquisition; employee relations; benefits and compensation, VyStar said in a news release.www.jaxdailyrecord.com
