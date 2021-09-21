CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmanuel Macron may offer up UN seat in push for EU army

By James Crisp,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance's seat on the United Nations Security Council could be put "at the disposal of the European Union" if its governments back Emmanuel Macron's plans for an EU army, a close ally of the French president has said. Paris is spearheading a diplomatic push for closer EU military integration after...

www.telegraph.co.uk

The Independent

At UN, Belarus diplomat bemoans Western actions against it

The foreign minister of Belarus accused Western nations on Monday of carrying out “a large-scale hybrid war” against the country because it failed to change the government in elections last year, which he insisted were won by President Alexander Lukashenko Vladimir Makei made no mention of the opposition to Lukashenko and Western nations denouncing as a sham the August 2020 elections that gave him a sixth term, nor the months of protests against the outcome, some of which drew up to 200,000 people.Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with beatings and arrests of more than 35,000 people, and eventually...
POLITICS
gizadeathstar.com

FRANCE AND GERMANY WANT TO REVISE THE NATO CONCEPT

There's a short article over at Russia's Sputnik website that, while small, indicates that the geopolitical waves from the Afghanistan fiasco continue to ripple throughout the American alliance system. This was shared by B., and it's well worth pondering its implications:. Note two significant things in this article:. NATO partners,...
POLITICS
Person
Olaf Scholz
Bob Seely
Bob Seely
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

France to reduce visas for North Africans in migration spat

France will reduce the number of visas issued to people in North Africa because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France.The move announced Tuesday comes amid pressure from far-right politicians on centrist President Emmanuel Macron to implement tougher immigration rules and creates new tensions between France and its North African neighbors. Morocco s foreign minister slammed the decision as “unjustified.”Starting in a few weeks, the French government plans to slash the number of visas given to Algerians and Moroccans by half, and to Tunisians by 30%, according to government officials.All three countries were part of...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Poland plans to extend border emergency despite migrant deaths

Poland's interior minister on Monday asked for a state of emergency along the border with Belarus to be extended for 60 days as the EU slammed migrant deaths on that stretch and demanded explanations from Warsaw. "I will recommend to the government the extension of the state of emergency on the Polish-Belarusian border," Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said at a press conference.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats' narrow win

Germany is headed for weeks, if not months, of protracted coalition haggling as Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives insisted Monday on trying to form a government even after losing to the Social Democrats in a tight race. - Legacy - Ironically, the outgoing right-left coalition would have enough support to form Germany's next government, this time under the leadership of the SPD.  However, the Social Democrats have gone into the race with the clear aim of avoiding a repeat of the partnership with Merkel's conservatives.
POLITICS
The Independent

German lawmakers meet to mull fallout from election

Germany's newly elected lawmakers are holding their first meetings on Tuesday as their parties digest the fallout of the election that reduced outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s bloc to its worst-ever result and start the process of putting together a new government.The narrow winners of Sunday's parliamentary election, the center-left Social Democrats of Olaf Scholz underlined their hopes of a quick start to talks with the likely kingmakers in a new government. And several prominent figures in Merkel's Union bloc questioned an initial push by election loser Armin Laschet to lead a new administration. Since neither of the...
ELECTIONS
Afghanistan
Berlin, DE
Europe
NewsBreak
United Nations
Brexit
Brexit
Military
Military
Spain
Politics
Politics
Germany
Army
Army
Telegraph

EU eyes visa retaliation to halt migrant influx from Belarus

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's executive branch proposed Wednesday to tighten visa restrictions on members of President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime as allegations mount that Belarus is using migrants to destabilize the 27-country bloc. EU members Poland and Lithuania are struggling to cope with an unusually high number of migrants,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Teflon leader: Party's big loss won't tarnish Merkel's image

Angela Merkel will leave office in the coming months with her popularity intact among voters and widely admired beyond Germany as a chancellor who deftly steered her country, and Europe, through numerous crises.Her center-right political bloc, on the other hand, is in shambles.The once-dominant Christian Democratic Union and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union suffered their worst-ever national election result Sunday. The Union bloc took home less than a quarter of the vote and may find itself relegated to the role of opposition after 16 years in power.The blame for that has been placed largely on...
EUROPE
AFP

France's right seeks champion to fight Macron

With the clock ticking down to France's presidential elections in April, conservatives have yet to select a candidate from a crowded field of hopefuls who aim to beat the far-right to set up a final against Emmanuel Macron. Half a dozen current or former members of the main right-wing party, The Republicans (LR), are vying to run against the centrist Macron as he seeks re-election. But with other parties already in full campaign mode, the LR has only now decided how to choose the candidate: not through a primary as previously mooted and where anyone with right-wing views can vote, but in a congress where only party members have a voice, as late as December 4. The candidate will have to reinvigorate a party which sees itself as the guardian of the values of postwar leader Charles de Gaulle, but remains scarred by the disastrous 2017 candidacy of former premier Francois Fillon who was felled by a graft scandal for which he was later convicted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Former Australian PM attacks Aukus deal: 'France believes it has been deceived and humiliated, and she was'

The former Australian leader Malcolm Turnbull said Wednesday his successor "deliberately deceived" France when he scrapped a multi-billion-euro submarine deal with Paris in favour of nuclear-powered US or British alternatives. Turnbull, whose government approved the submarine deal with France in 2016, was scathing about the way Prime Minister Scott Morrison...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU urges Kosovo, Serbia talk on disputes, lower tensions

The head of the European Union s executive branch on Wednesday called on Kosovo and Serbia to resolve their disputes through the dialogue and deescalate the recent tension over license plates.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was in Kosovo's capital, Pristina to meet with senior leaders as part of her regional tour before an EU-Western Balkans summit on Oct. 6. “It is vital that Kosovo and Serbia normalize their relations,” she said at a news conference with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti. “The EU-facilitated dialogue ... is the only platform to resolve the current crisis.”Representatives of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Three Polish regions row back anti-LGBT resolutions after EU pressure

Three regions in Poland have voted to scrap resolutions that declared them free of “LGBT ideology” as a result of the European Commission threatening to withhold funds.The resolutions had first been passed in 2019, with local authorities viewing campaigns for gay rights as an attack on “traditional” family and Catholic values. Almost 100 other provinces and municipalities passed similar anti-LGBT resolutions that year to signal the local governments’ conservative values and opposition to what some Polish leaders refer to as “LGBT ideology”.The European Union has said that the resolutions violated anti-discrimination laws. Earlier this month, the EU’s Commission wrote to...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Czech, Hungarian leaders warn of Afghan migration

The prime minister of Hungary on Wednesday brought his anti-immigration views to the Czech Republic, where a fellow leader has made migration a major campaign topic before the country's general election next week. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Hungary's Viktor Orban shared their views during a meeting in a northern Czech city. Orban called illegal migration a threat to the future of countries in Central Europe Orban said he expected “millions” of refugees from Afghanistan to try to reach the European Union as part of a new mass migration wave.Babis, an admirer of Orban’s hardline policies, said his...
IMMIGRATION

