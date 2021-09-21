EXCLUSIVE: Haitian migrants land at El Paso International Airport
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Aircraft bringing Haitian migrants from Del Rio, Texas, continue to land in El Paso, Border Report confirmed on Tuesday. The migrants stepped off a white U.S. Coast Guard airplane around 10 a.m. in an area of the airport designated for cargo and private flights. They were placed on a white unmarked bus that was later spotted in the parking lot of a Border Patrol station in El Paso. Adult men and women, as well as some children, could be seen retrieving belongings from the bus at the station.www.cenlanow.com
