Johnstown, PA

Johnstown woman pleads guilty in Cambria City stabbing case

By Katie Smolen ksmolen@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
 7 days ago
EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown woman entered a guilty plea Tuesday in connection with allegations that she stabbed a family member in a dispute over drugs in May.

Allison Lynn Reynolds, 35, entered a plea to disorderly conduct in Cambria County court before Judge David J. Tulowitzki.

At the time of the incident, police said they were called to a reported stabbing in the 500 block of Broad Street in Johnstown’s Cambria City at 11:24 p.m. on May 18.

In the initial 911 call, Reynolds allegedly admitted to stabbing the man, who is reportedly her relative. When police arrived, they found the man holding his left leg and bleeding from the thigh.

Police reported that Reynolds told them she smoked some crystal methamphetamine the man bought for her and then went to bed. Reynolds allegedly said that after she awoke, they argued over the remaining methamphetamine and she stabbed the man after he attacked her.

The victim and a neighbor who witnessed the incident gave differing accounts, police said. The man said he was attempting to get Reynolds out of the apartment when she stabbed him, police said at the time.

Police found two pairs of scissors in a bag Reynolds was carrying, one pair with blood on them, according to a criminal complaint.

Reynolds also entered a guilty plea on two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance on two unrelated charges.

Tulowitzki noted that if she were to be sentenced consecutively and by the guidelines, Reynolds could face up to five years and nine months’ confinement. She will be sentenced in November.

The Hill

39 quit Kansas health system over vaccine mandate: report

Thirty-nine staffers in a Kansas medical system have opted to resign rather than follow the health system’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandates, officials say. The Truman Medical Centers/University Health in July became the first health care system in Kansas to mandate employee vaccinations, The Kansas City Star reports. Now, 39 workers within the hospital system, roughly less than one percent of all staff, decided to resign rather than get the vaccine.
KANSAS STATE
