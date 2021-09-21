CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How PepsiCo, McDonald's, and Others Are Reducing Plastic Usage

By Anuz Thapa
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePepsiCo (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report is one of those companies. The company has pledged a 20% reduction in total virgin non-renewable plastic use by 2030. McDonald’s (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Report is also “drastically” reducing plastics in Happy Meal Toys by 2025. “Our next generation of...

Reusable Packaging Is the Latest Eco-Friendly Trend. But Does It Actually Make a Difference?

When you toss a plastic bottle into your recycling bin, there’s no guarantee it actually gets recycled. In fact, odds are, it doesn’t . According to the World Economic Forum, just 14% of plastic packagin g is collected for recycling globally. And because of complexities in the recycling process, huge amounts of single-use plastic (as well as glass and cardboard) that consumers try to recycle ultimately end up getting burned or tossed into landfills anyway. If recyclable materials are contaminated by food waste, or if consumers misunderstand what can be recycled and where—to cite two common examples—their garbage may not end up being repurposed after all. A 2017 study in Science Advances estimated that, of all the plastic waste generated globally up to 2015, just 9% had been recycled, while 12% was incinerated and the rest ended up in landfills or scattered around the natural environment. Some plastic waste is burned to create fuel or energy, but this process is itself energy-intensive and emits carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
After testing in limited markets, Whole Foods to expand $9.95 delivery fee nationwide

Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is adding a fee to Whole Foods grocery delivery orders, erasing the free delivery Amazon Prime members enjoyed since the chain was acquired. It's an expansion of the pilot program the company rolled out in August for the Boston and Chicago metro areas, as well as Portland, Maine; Providence, Rhode Island; and Manchester, New Hampshire. Those who want to avoid the $9.95 fee can pick up orders of $35 or more for free from Whole Foods locations, a Whole Foods spokesperson said.
Potty-trained cows, McDonald’s ends plastic toys | 5 STORIES

"5 STORIES'' serves up five stories that you may have missed. On this week’s episode: McDonand’s will end fossil-fuel-based plastic in Happy Meal toys, a Kansas boy sparks a federal investigation into invasive spotted lanternflies, advocates successfully extend protections of Amazonian tribe, researchers teach cows to use the potty and a new app helps treat spider phobias using augmented reality.
McDonald's Happy Meals to transition to sustainable plastics, fibers by 2025

McDonald's will offer more sustainable Happy Meal toys, according to a CNBC report, and the company pledges to reduce its plastic in Happy Meal toys offers by 2025. The brand said it sells more than a billion Happy Meals a year and has set the goal to reduce fossil-fuel plastics by 90% within the next five years, during a press conference held Monday at its headquarters in Chicago.
PepsiCo to reduce plastic use, launch plant-based snacks in green push

(Reuters) -PepsiCo will cut back on the use of virgin plastic and expand its SodaStream carbonated-water business to more markets amid growing calls to combat climate change, although some environmental groups want the company to do more. As part of a new initiative called “pep+”, the food and beverage giant...
Editorial: Mislabeling plastic as recyclable defeats the purpose and damages the planet

A bill passed last week by the California Legislature would ban manufacturers from putting the triangular chasing-arrows symbol, signifying that their plastic products and packaging are recyclable, on items that are not anywhere near recyclable. Although this first-in-the-nation measure didn’t receive much outside attention, the bill deserves to be imposed nationwide in order to halt the widespread and destructive use of the recyclable symbol — along with the overuse of plastics in packaging.
Major retailer limits sale of water, toilet paper

In a move that harkens back to the early days of the COVID pandemic, a major U.S. retailer is once again limiting purchases of some items. Costco is placing limits on the sale of toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning products and Kirkland-brand water in anticipation of rising COVID cases amid the spread of the delta variant, the Hill reported. The retailer said it is “putting some limitations on key items,” but did not stipulate the exact limits.
Starbucks is brewing free coffee for its 50th anniversary

For many Starbucks coffee fans, every day feels like National Coffee Day. As the company marks its 50th anniversary, the brand is giving a gift to all its fans. On National Coffee Day, September 29, free coffee is brewing at Starbucks. Ready to fill up your own mug?. From that...
Costco to Place Purchase Limits on Certain Items. Again.

You think we would have been prepared after last year. As much as we want to think that it can't happen again, I'm always a little nervous when I walk into a grocery store these days. After almost a year of shortages and purchase limits, it's hard to think that the hoarding and limited supplies are back just as we are approaching cold and flu season. And I don't think that I'm the only one saying "Not again!".
EXPLAINER: Why coffee could cost more at groceries, cafes

As if a cup of coffee wasn’t expensive enough, a confluence of factors is driving up farmers' costs to grow the beans and it could begin filtering down to your local cafe before the end of the year.After hovering for years near $1 per pound, coffee futures — the price large-volume buyers agree to pay for coffee upon delivery months down the road — doubled in late July, reaching heights not seen since 2014. Though prices have eased a bit, they remain elevated at about $1.90 per pound.Coffee lovers already paying $8 or more for a bag in the...
