Ibanez went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Angels. Ibanez ripped a single up the middle with the bases loaded in the second to score two runs and even the game at 2-2. He later would hit his second triple of the year in the seventh and eventually come around to score to give the Rangers a 5-2 lead. The 28-year-old was in a nice groove at the plate towards the end of August before suffering a strained hamstring but appears to have picked up right where he left off with five multi-hit performances over nine games since returning from the injured list Sept. 18. Ibanez is slashing .418/.459/.646 with three homers, 10 RBI, 11 runs scored and 6:14 BB:K over his last 21 games while drawing at least one start at five different positions.

BASEBALL ・ 8 HOURS AGO