An Unassuming Hole-In-The-Wall, Hank’s BBQ In Mississippi, Serves Award-Winning Grub That’s Sure To Satisfy

By Daniella DiRienzo
Only In Mississippi
Only In Mississippi
 7 days ago

After living in Mississippi for a while, certain things are just common knowledge, such as the fact that some of the best restaurants are in the most modest of buildings. That’s the case with Hank’s BBQ. It’s in an unassuming building that you could easily pass without a second look – but you don’t want to do that!

Ask any Columbus local where to get some BBQ, and they’ll likely mention Hank’s BBQ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FbWoz_0c3d4dGc00
Steve See/Google

You’ll know you’ve arrived at the longtime favorite when you spot a packed parking lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yh8UI_0c3d4dGc00
G s/Google

Locals and BBQ enthusiasts alike have been making the trek to the modest eatery for years – but not for the frills. Hank’s isn’t that kind of place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehYNP_0c3d4dGc00
Donald Wheeler/Google

Instead, it’s the award-winning BBQ that draws hoards of hungry diners to Hank’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qwhW_0c3d4dGc00
Hank's #1 Championship BBQ/Facebook

The fact that the eatery uses only the highest quality meats is only half the reason the BBQ is so good, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uegZg_0c3d4dGc00
Hank's #1 Championship BBQ/Facebook

The other half can be attributed to owner Hank Vaiden, who’s been competing in BBQ competitions for more than a quarter of a century!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4defwE_0c3d4dGc00
G s/Google
Not only has Hank (and his team) won national and international awards, but he’s appeared on the TV show, BBQ Pitmasters .

Today, Hank’s skills are put good use. Each day, at his namesake eatery, a variety of meats are smoked fresh over green fruit woods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMW95_0c3d4dGc00
Hank's #1 Championship BBQ/Facebook

In addition to perfectly prepped meats, the menu features sides to complete your BBQ experience. The selection isn’t big but includes classics, like baked beans, Cole slaw, and potato salad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qiHeh_0c3d4dGc00
G s/Google

There's dessert, too. Pies are usually the treat of choice, and according to past diners, worth saving room for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNoE2_0c3d4dGc00
Hank's #1 Championship BBQ/Facebook

Serving up “old-school flavor with attitude,” any visit to Hank’s is bound to be a satisfying one!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueFv8_0c3d4dGc00
Hank's #1 Championship BBQ/Facebook

Ready to sample some of the state’s best BBQ? For more information, call Hank’s BBQ at (662) 327-4233 . You can also visit the eatery’s website or Facebook page .

So, did you know about this unassuming BBQ joint? Ever visited? If so, what’d you think of the BBQ? Tell us!

Remember, this is just one of the can’t-miss holes-in-the-wall in Mississippi? There are plenty others. Click here to read about a Mississippi hole-in-the-wall that serves some of the best steaks in the nation.

The post An Unassuming Hole-In-The-Wall, Hank’s BBQ In Mississippi, Serves Award-Winning Grub That’s Sure To Satisfy appeared first on Only In Your State .

