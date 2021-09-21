An Unassuming Hole-In-The-Wall, Hank’s BBQ In Mississippi, Serves Award-Winning Grub That’s Sure To Satisfy

After living in Mississippi for a while, certain things are just common knowledge, such as the fact that some of the best restaurants are in the most modest of buildings. That’s the case with Hank’s BBQ. It’s in an unassuming building that you could easily pass without a second look – but you don’t want to do that!

Ask any Columbus local where to get some BBQ, and they’ll likely mention Hank’s BBQ.

You’ll know you’ve arrived at the longtime favorite when you spot a packed parking lot.

Locals and BBQ enthusiasts alike have been making the trek to the modest eatery for years – but not for the frills. Hank’s isn’t that kind of place.

Instead, it’s the award-winning BBQ that draws hoards of hungry diners to Hank’s.

The fact that the eatery uses only the highest quality meats is only half the reason the BBQ is so good, though.

The other half can be attributed to owner Hank Vaiden, who’s been competing in BBQ competitions for more than a quarter of a century!

Today, Hank’s skills are put good use. Each day, at his namesake eatery, a variety of meats are smoked fresh over green fruit woods.

In addition to perfectly prepped meats, the menu features sides to complete your BBQ experience. The selection isn’t big but includes classics, like baked beans, Cole slaw, and potato salad.

There's dessert, too. Pies are usually the treat of choice, and according to past diners, worth saving room for.

Serving up “old-school flavor with attitude,” any visit to Hank’s is bound to be a satisfying one!

Not only has Hank (and his team) won national and international awards, but he’s appeared on the TV show, BBQ Pitmasters .

Ready to sample some of the state’s best BBQ? For more information, call Hank’s BBQ at (662) 327-4233 . You can also visit the eatery’s website or Facebook page .

So, did you know about this unassuming BBQ joint? Ever visited? If so, what’d you think of the BBQ? Tell us!

