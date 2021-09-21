CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK considering trade pact with US, Mexico and Canada

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
 7 days ago

Britain is understood to be considering whether to join a trade pact with the US, Mexico and Canada as hopes faded for a post-Brexit deal with Joe Biden’s White House.

New Foreign Secretary Liz Truss raised the stalled negotiations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken when they met in New York during the UN General Assembly on Monday.

The PA news agency understands Ms Truss questioned whether that position is tenable in the long term and has considered other routes to improving trading ties with the States.

She was to meet with the US president alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the White House on Tuesday.

But, after a return to New York for further talks relating to the UN General Assembly, she will head to Mexico City to open a new British embassy.

She was understood to be considering the possibility of the UK joining the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

A diplomatic source said: “There are a variety of different ways to do this. The question is whether the US administration is ready.

“The ball is in the US’s court. It takes two to tango.”

A comprehensive free trade agreement with the US was touted as one of the prizes of Brexit during the 2016 referendum.

But Mr Johnson has expressed doubts that he will be able to get such a deal in place ahead of the next general election, saying Mr Biden has “a lot of fish to fry”.

Asked if he would get the deal by 2024, the Prime Minister told Sky News: “We will keep going with free trade deals around the world including in the United States.

“I have plenty of reason to be optimistic about that. But the Americans do negotiate very hard.”

Related
Reuters

UK to start talks on joining trans-Pacific trade pact

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will begin talks on Tuesday with the 11 members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to join the pact it regards as important part of its future post-Brexit trade plans. The CPTPP trade pact removes 95% of tariffs between its members: Japan,...
ECONOMY
AFP

EU-US to seek shared tech rules despite French ire

The EU and US will this week embark on a tricky effort to deepen ties on tech regulation, but with France resisting the project in the wake of a row with Washington over a submarine deal. High-level talks will begin in the US city of Pittsburgh on Wednesday despite efforts by Paris to delay the meeting in retaliation for a pact between the US, Australia and Britain -- dubbed AUKUS -- that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from France. The EU-US Trade and Tech Council was set up after a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating internet giants and defend democratic values. The council came at the request of the Europeans, who are seeking concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under former president Donald Trump, especially over trade.
U.S. POLITICS
IBTimes

Huawei Executive Freed In Canada After Deal With US Prosecutors

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was headed home from Vancouver on Saturday as two Canadians were released from prison in China, ending a bitter diplomatic row that has poisoned ties for three years. Meng and the two Canadians -- former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor -- are all on...
WORLD
State
New York State
The Independent

Truss to push for UK membership of international trade pact on Mexico trip

The Foreign Secretary will push for Mexico’s support for the UK to join an international trade pact as she visits the country on Thursday.Liz Truss will travel to Mexico from the United Nations General Assembly in New York where she has represented the UK with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.It comes after Mr Johnson conceded an agreement with the US was not about to be struck, following meetings with President Joe Biden.But Ms Truss will focus on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and discuss plans to develop a new and updated deal between the UK and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK mulls bid to join North American trade pact

Britain may bid to join the trade partnership between the US, Canada and Mexico, after Boris Johnson gave up on his dream of a bilateral deal with Washington, The Independent understands.The unexpected initiative comes as London accepted that a direct free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK is not high on US president Joe Biden’s list of priorities, with Boris Johnson admitting: “He has a lot of other fish to fry.”Biden himself gave no cause for optimism about a swift FTA when he met Johnson in the White House on Tuesday, saying only that the pair would talk “a little...
ECONOMY
capitalpress.com

USTR talks trade with China, Mexico, Canada, future partnerships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke to state agricultural regulators Tuesday at the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture's annual meeting. Tai assured attendees her team is pushing China to fulfill its obligations to buy U.S. farm goods under phase one of a bilateral trade agreement....
AGRICULTURE
TravelPulse

US Extends Land Border Restrictions With Mexico and Canada

The U.S. government has once again extended the ban on nonessential travel across its land borders with Mexico and Canada for a further month. Today, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed to reporters that the policy has been protracted once again, through October 21. How Seriously Should Travelers...
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
investing.com

China says trade pact application unrelated to new US, UK and Australia alliance

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday that China's application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is totally unrelated to a recently formed Indo-Pacific security alliance. In an arrangement dubbed AUKUS, the United States and Britain will provide Australia with the...
WORLD
The Guardian

Aukus pact: UK and US battle to contain international backlash

Britain and the US are battling to contain an international backlash over a nuclear submarine pact struck with Australia amid concerns that the alliance could provoke China and prompt conflict in the Pacific. Boris Johnson told MPs that the Aukus defence agreement was “not intended to be adversarial” to China....
MILITARY
Public Radio International PRI

The US, UK and Australia announce a new security pact

President Joe Biden appeared at a virtual joint news conference with Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison, the prime ministers of Britain and Australia, to announce a new security arrangement for the Asia Pacific region. Under the terms of the historic deal, the US will share nuclear submarine technology with Australia. Biden and his counterparts never mentioned China in their statements, but they didn't have to. Beijing says the pact, "seriously undermines regional peace and stability and intensifies the arms race." The World's Matthew Bell reports.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Why have the UK, US and Australia struck a defence pact?

The partnership will see the three nations work together on building a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for Canberra. The leaders of the UK, US and Australia picked a moment when all of their time zones matched up to jointly announce a new defence partnership. Here is a look at what...
MILITARY
ZDNet

Australia, UK, and US form trilateral pact focused on security in Indo-Pacific

Australia, the UK, and the US are setting up a trilateral partnership aimed at addressing defence and security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region. The security partnership, called AUKUS, will look to promote deeper information and technology sharing between the three governments, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying the new security partnership would enhance existing networks such as ANZU, the Quad, and the Five Eyes alliance.
CHINA
BBC

UK, US and Australia launch pact to counter China

The UK, US and Australia have announced a special security pact to share advanced defence technologies, in an effort to counter China. The partnership will enable Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time. The pact, to be known as Aukus, will also cover artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and...
MILITARY
BBC

Aukus: China denounces US-UK-Australia pact as irresponsible

China has criticised a historic security pact between the US, UK and Australia, describing it as "extremely irresponsible" and "narrow minded". The deal will see the US and UK give Australia the technology to build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time. It is being widely viewed as an effort to...
POLITICS
Brexit
World
Economy
Politics
U.S. Politics
Mexico City
United Nations
BBC

Aukus: UK, US and Australia pact signals Asia-Pacific power shift

A new security partnership in the Asia-Pacific will see the UK and US provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear-powered submarines. American officials have said the move was not aimed at countering Beijing. However experts say the Aukus agreement signals a paradigm shift in strategy and policy across the region.
MILITARY
The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Fuel shortages – live: Hundreds of troops on standby as Labour says government ‘reduced UK to chaos’

Up to 300 troops are to be on standby as a “precautionary step” amid the fuel supply crisis after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace signed off the request for military assistance.Sources said 150 drivers and 150 drivers’ mates could be made available under Operation Escalin.Government sources confirmed the military assistance to the civil authorities (Maca) request had been approved.Meanwhile, PM Boris Johnson has urged motorists to fill up their tanks “in the normal way” and promised them that the petrol station fuel shortage is “stabilising”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer blamed the Tory government for allowing the UK be reduced to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

