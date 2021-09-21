CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Charleston, SC

Editorial: North Charleston should join other cities in restricting short-term rentals

By THE EDITORIAL STAFF
The Post and Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the idea of regulating short-term rentals in North Charleston was first floated several years ago, it didn’t prove particularly popular, and nothing was done. It’s taken a few years, but the state’s third-largest city is now coming to a similar realization as its neighbors: While short-term rentals can be a win-win for homeowners and visitors, it’s important that local governments regulate them so they don’t erode the quality of life of those living next door.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
North Charleston, SC
Society
Charleston, SC
Society
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Society
North Charleston, SC
Government
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Short Term Rental#Vacation Rentals#Rental Home#Planning Commission#The Post And Courier#Homeaway#Vrbo
CNN

Almost all United employees complied with the vaccine mandate

New York (CNN Business) — United Airlines announced Tuesday that only 593 of its workers face dismissal for not complying with the requirement to get a Covid-19 vaccine. That is less than 1% of its 67,000 US workers who are covered by the rule. About 2,000 other employees, or less...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy