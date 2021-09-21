There’s a Weeklong Conference About Wu-Tang Clan at a DC Hotel This Week
A DC hotel known for its “resistance chic” vibe is staging a weeklong conference honoring the cultural impact of the Wu-Tang Clan. Starting September 22, the Eaton DC will play host to “The Rise Above Residency,” a series of events built around the legacy of the seminal hip-hop group. The conference is being organized by Oliver “Power” Grant, who executive produced all of the rap group’s albums and founded a Wu-Tang-inspired clothing line called Wu Wear.www.washingtonian.com
Comments / 0