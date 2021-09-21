CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Ron DeSantis Names Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo Florida Surgeon General

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ron DeSantis recently announced the appointment of Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo as Florida Surgeon General and secretary of the Florida Department of Health. Ladapo replaces Dr. Scott Rivkees. A professor at the University of Florida College of Medicine, Ladapo previously was an associate professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He holds an M.D. from Harvard Medical School and a Ph.D. in health policy from Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

