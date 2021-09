1. Iowa (2-0, 1-0) Previous: 2. Last week: W 27-17 at Iowa State. Iowa has perhaps the two most impressive victories of the young season in the Big Ten and gets top billing for now because of it. Will Iowa stay at the top of these rankings for the long haul? Time will tell. But the Hawkeyes are off to the best start of anybody in the league so far.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO