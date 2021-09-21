A Ton of Popular DC Fast-Casual Restaurants Are Expanding
The smash hit “Jew-ish deli” and bagel shop has been on an everything-spiced roll since its Park View debut in 2018. Owners Andrew Dana and Daniela Moreira just opened their fifth area branch at North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development, joining locations in Capitol Hill, Georgetown, and Bethesda. In addition to bagel creations, the new deli serves lunchtime sandwiches like a Latin spin on pastrami with herb mayo and veggie slaw, pastries such as chocolate-babka muffins, and coffee drinks. Look for an Old Town, Alexandria (130 N. Pitt St.) branch to open next. 11807 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda.www.washingtonian.com
Comments / 0