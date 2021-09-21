CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts Reports 1,283 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Additional Deaths

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 7 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,283 new confirmed COVID cases and 25 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 743,950. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,094.

There were 43,033 total new tests reported.

As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.10%.

There are 636 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 173 patients currently in intensive care.

