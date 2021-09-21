Game-Changing Play of the Week: Deep Third-Down Rainbow to Adams Charges Up Offense

Hey, the Green Bay Packers decided to play a football game this week!. As frustrating as the first half often was (particularly on the defensive side of things), the Packers figured it out and managed to pull away to win without a whole lot of drama after the midway point of the third quarter. It wasn't quite the stomping many predicted it would be, but the Packers did enough on offense to assuage some fears that the team had been "figured out," or that Aaron Rodgers was phoning it in.