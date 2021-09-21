CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will celebrate final album with 'Love For Sale' global livestream

By Marni Zipper
Ahead of the release of Love For Sale, Lady Gaga, and Tony Bennett’s final album together, Gaga announced an upcoming global livestream concert to support the new duets album.

