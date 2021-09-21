Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will celebrate final album with 'Love For Sale' global livestream

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett roll through the Cole Porter songbook in a new trailer for their upcoming album, Love for Sale, out Friday, October 1st via Columbia Records/Interscope Records.
The clip features footage from the studio sessions that produced the duo’s second album together, including performances of tracks like “Love for Sale,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Let’s Do It (Let’s Fall in Love),” “Just One of Those Things,” “Night and Day,” and “Do I Love You?” In interviews, Gaga and Bennett talk about working together, their unique intergenerational collaboration and friendship, and keeping jazz and the great American...
