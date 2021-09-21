Man Suspected Of 2017 Lodi Shooting Arrested In Tulare County

LODI (CBS13) — A suspect wanted for a shooting and kidnapping incident in Lodi from back in 2017 has been arrested.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says Oscar Diaz Cortez has had a warrant out for his arrest since that incident along the 19000 block of Atkins Road in Lodi.

Detectives say Cortez allegedly shot someone in the face that day during a fight. Cortez took off and has been in hiding ever since.

Back in mid-August, detectives say they closed in on Cortez in Tulare County. He was soon arrested and has been taken back to San Joaquin County.

Cortez is now facing attempted homicide and kidnapping charges. He’s being held without bail.