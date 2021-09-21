CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Island, IL

Rock Island orchestra director knows what love is, playing with Foreigner

By Jonathan Turner
ourquadcities.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in four years, Quad Cities violinist Matt Manweiler will get the thrill of performing with the popular rock band Foreigner on tour. An orchestra director for the Rock Island-Milan School District, Manweiler first performed with the classic rockers on two Iowa dates in March 2018, with four other QC musicians among an orchestra of 20-plus. This time, he’s the only local musician to join the contracted orchestra on three Foreigner dates — Oct. 11 in Detroit, Oct. 12 in Youngstown, Ohio, and Oct. 13 in Grand Rapids, Mich. For their fall 2021 tour, Foreigner is only doing three other dates with orchestra — in California Sept,. 29, Oct, 1 and 2.

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

North Korea claims successful test of a hypersonic missile

Seoul — North Korea has successfully tested a new hypersonic gliding missile, state media reported Wednesday, in what would be the nuclear-armed nation's latest advance in weapons technology. Tuesday's launch was of "great strategic significance," the official Korean Central News Agency said, as the North seeks to increase its defense capabilities a "thousand-fold."
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Manchin pushes back at Pelosi 'legislative language' plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Wednesday shot down a push by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to get a deal on legislative text of a sweeping spending bill before a House vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Pelosi told reporters earlier Wednesday that Democrats need to "have agreement in legislative language"...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Rock Island, IL
Rock Island, IL
Entertainment
City
Detroit, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Rock Band#What Love Is#The Rock#Quad Cities#Double Vision#Moline High
The Hill

39 quit Kansas health system over vaccine mandate: report

Thirty-nine staffers in a Kansas medical system have opted to resign rather than follow the health system’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandates, officials say. The Truman Medical Centers/University Health in July became the first health care system in Kansas to mandate employee vaccinations, The Kansas City Star reports. Now, 39 workers within the hospital system, roughly less than one percent of all staff, decided to resign rather than get the vaccine.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy