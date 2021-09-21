CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

North Carolina Democrats renew push for red-flag gun law

By Nyamekye Daniel, The Center Square
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=353mi3_0c3czl7J00


House Democrats are pushing for the North Carolina General Assembly to debate two bills that would change gun laws in the state.

House Bill 525 would allow North Carolina residents to stop other people from obtaining a firearm in certain situations. House Bill 623 would require a permit for "long guns," or long-barrelled guns.

Democrats have pushed for the legislation in previous sessions after gun violence incidents. House Democrats filed discharge petitions to move the bills out of committee and to the full House for debate this week.

"This is common-sense gun safety legislation to prevent suicides and gun violence," Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham, said regarding HB 525. "We need 61 members to get this bill debated."

Republicans hold the majority in both chambers of the Legislature. There are 52 Democrats and 68 Republicans in the House. Democrats have not been able to successfully move a bill from committee for the past few years, Rep. Julie von Haefen, D-Wake, said last week during a news conference.

Under HB 525, a law enforcement officer or "concerned citizen" can file a petition to temporarily halt another's person's right to have a firearm. It allows North Carolinians to file for Extreme Risk Protection Orders, which would stop a person who appears to be a risk to themself or others from obtaining a firearm.

Backers of the bill said it would reduce gun deaths and injures. Nearly 20,000 Americans were killed by gun violence in 2020, according to the Gun Violence Archive. As of Monday, 4,467 North Carolina residents have died from gun violence in North Carolina since 2014, according to the archive.

Democrats filed a discharge petition for a similar bill during the 2019 legislative session, but it never cleared the House Committee on Judiciary. More than a dozen states have enacted similar laws dubbed red-flag legislation, and others proposed the restrictions when Democrats filed the petition in August 2019 in the aftermath of shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Opponents of red-flag legislation argue they infringe on Americans' rights to bear arms.

The North Carolina Firearms Coalition said if the legislation passes, a person's enemy or ex-spouse could make false claims against them. The bill would implement a penalty for bogus claims, but the coalition said there is no "good version" of the legislation.

HB 623 would require North Carolinians to apply for a permit from a local sheriff's office to buy a "long gun" or rifle. Current law requires North Carolina residents to seek a permit for pistols. The General Assembly recently passed a bill, which Gov. Roy Cooper later vetoed, to eliminate the requirement.

Cooper, in his Aug. 30 veto message, said the permit laws reduce gun homicides, suicides and the availability of guns for criminal activity. Republicans said the governor's veto blocked North Carolinians' "fundamental constitutional rights" under the Second Amendment.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 10

Christopher Nance
7d ago

NC already has red flag laws masquerading as emergency protective orders under article 50B. The State can take your weapons at any time without trial.

Reply
3
James Asbill
7d ago

Just democrats wanting to take guns

Reply
19
Related
WOWK

Federal judge overturns South Carolina school mask ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge Tuesday suspended South Carolina from enforcing a rule that banned school districts from requiring masks for students. Parents of disabled children, helped by the American Civil Liberties Union, sued the state saying the ban discriminated against medically vulnerable students by keeping them out of public schools as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
spectrumnews1.com

'This is not a gun grab': Democrats renew gun violence prevention efforts

MADISON, Wis. — Democrats are renewing their push for gun reform, but this time the effort has more to do with the pandemic than politics. From the steps of the state Capitol, Democrats called for two things again: universal background checks and extreme risk protection orders, also known as red flag laws.
MADISON, WI
CBS News

Local Matters: Judges strike down North Carolina voter ID law

In a majority opinion, judges ruled that a 2018 North Carolina voter ID law was written with "the unconstitutional intent to target African American voters." Nick Ochsner, chief investigative reporter at CBS Charlotte affiliate WBTV, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.
POLITICS
Times-News

North Carolina database seeks to hold law enforcement accountable

Questionable actions taken by North Carolina law enforcement agents might soon gain greater exposure. In the same week that Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill requiring the establishment of a state-maintained database tracking complaints about law enforcement, the legal minds behind Emancipate NC launched their own civilian-based database of alleged law enforcement-related abuses.
DURHAM, NC
Daily Mail

North Carolina judges strike down state's voter ID law after blasting Republican-backed plan as racist attempt to keep black voters away from polls: GOP vows to appeal

North Carolina judges struck down the state´s latest photo voter identification law on Friday, agreeing with minority voters that Republicans rammed through rules tainted by racial bias as a way to remain in power. Two of the three trial judges at Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh declared the December...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
WNMT AM 650

North Carolina court rejects Republican photo voter ID law as unconstitutional

(Reuters) – A North Carolina court on Friday struck down a voter photo identification law passed by Republicans in 2018, finding it intentionally discriminated against Black voters who were likely to vote Democratic. The ruling marks the second consecutive Republican-backed voting law from North Carolina to be overturned the courts,...
POLITICS
San Francisco Chronicle

After landslide win, California Democrats push to rewrite recall laws

SACRAMENTO — Hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom crushed the attempt to recall him, Democrats launched a full-scale effort to rewrite recall laws that they argue could allow a vocal minority of conservative voters to perpetually disrupt state government. On Wednesday morning, as results of Newsom’s landslide victory were still rolling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bondbuyer.com

North Carolina law grants power to dissolve troubled municipalities

A new North Carolina law allows a state commission to disband severely stressed cities or towns that have become a financial threat to local taxpayers. The “tool kit” legislation expands and strengthens the actions that can be taken by the state Local Government Commission. The law sets up a legal...
POLITICS
Allied News

Warnock, Senate Democrats give another push at federal election laws

ATLANTA — Ahead of federal elections slated for next year, Senate Democrats gave another push for election law reforms by introducing the Freedom to Vote Act on Tuesday. U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-GA, who co-sponsored the bill, spoke on the Senate floor Wednesday calling on his colleagues to support the bill which he says expands voter access, advances election integrity reforms and protects the nation’s democracy from emerging threats.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Long Gun#Democrats#Gun Law#House#D Durham#Republicans#Legislature#Hb 525#North Carolinians#Americans#The Gun Violence Archive#Hb 623#The General Assembly#Washington Examiner
The Independent

Texas governor signs restrictive voting rules into law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed into law a sweeping set of voting restrictions that would roll back early voting options and mail-in ballot access across the state, one of the largest yet to adopt Republican-backed proposals filed across the US that critics argue have undermined the right to vote.Despite no evidence of widespread vote fraud or ballot manipulation, Texas officials insist that vote fraud is plaguing the state’s elections, adopting the baseless narrative from Donald Trump and his allies that 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him.Governor Abbott, echoing other GOP officials pushing restrictive voting laws, said that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Democrats To Probe Secretive 'Shadow Docket' Following Supreme Court Texas Abortion Ruling

Senate Democrats will soon hold a hearing examining this week’s emergency Supreme Court ruling that declined to block an extreme anti-abortion law in Texas. The hearing, to be conducted by the Senate Judiciary Committee in the coming weeks, will probe the so-called “shadow docket” of emergency appeals the Supreme Court has relied on with increasing frequency to issue rulings, often of massive consequence, with little public deliberation or notice. An analysis conducted by Reuters found that the court’s emergency appeals rulings over the past year often favored religious groups and Donald Trump’s administration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

House Republicans Begin Process To Amend State Constitution To Require Voter ID And Elect Secretary Of State

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A state House committee has approved a constitutional amendment that would change Pennsylvania’s election process in several ways. Some Republicans see this as the best way to get the changes they desire. For years, Republicans have pushed the idea that every voter shows an ID card when voting. In this state, that’s only required the first time you vote in a new precinct. When a bill to expand that to all elections was vetoed by Governor Tom Wolf, Republicans decided to put the question on the ballot as an amendment to the State Constitution. It’s one way to bypass...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
sandiegouniontribune.com

South Dakota lawmakers to weigh whether seek AG impeachment

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Legislature will consider whether to try to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for a car crash last year that killed a pedestrian, a House leader said. Republican Speaker Spencer Gosch said Saturday that there is enough support in the state House to discuss impeachment....
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Washington Post

As redistricting begins, states tackle the issue of ‘prison gerrymandering’

The pitched battle over the landscape of American democracy for the next decade is underway in state capitals across the country, as lawmakers begin drawing lines for congressional and state legislative districts based on the 2020 Census. And there is a key question facing these drafters: How will they count the 2.3 million people housed in the nation’s jails and prisons.
U.S. POLITICS
news-shield.com

Dem gun law press conference

Wisconsin Democrats push 'red-flag,' background check gun laws. Led by Attorney General Josh Kaul, Wisconsin Democrats are reintroducing legislation to expand gun restrictions.
POLITICS
FITSNews

Enough Is Enough: It’s Time For South Carolinians To Elect Their Judges

For years, my news outlet has been exposing all manner of judicial corruption in South Carolina – striving to hold those responsible for it accountable to the public while also championing long-overdue reforms to the badly broken system. Unfortunately, I have received very little in the way of support from mainstream media outlets – and zero support from Palmetto State lawmakers, who currently wield exclusive control over judicial nomination and selection.
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
146K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy