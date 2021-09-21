'We could do so much to avert this tragedy': OU community continues push for COVID policies

People hold signs Tuesday during a rally outside of Evans Hall at OU, as part of the The OU Days of Action. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

University of Oklahoma community members continued to take their pandemic safety concerns and demands to the administration with a rally in front of Evans Hall Tuesday afternoon.

After speaking to OU’s Board of Regents at the board’s Monday meeting, faculty, staff and students continued to push for campus precautions and pandemic plans at the noon rally Tuesday, in front of the building that houses the university president and provost’s offices. Both demonstrations are part of OU Days of Action, a two-day movement from the university community for change in COVID policy.

Organizers also arranged campus walkouts, offering faculty and staff the chance to cancel classes, teach on campus safety and worker rights, give students excused absences and more.

In an open letter signed by several hundred faculty, staff, students, parents and grandparents, and Norman residents, the university community has asked administrators to create stronger COVID mitigation measures by mandating vaccines and masks, providing hazard pay, offering remote learning and work options and more.

“I’ve recruited lots of great teachers to come here, and I can’t, in good conscious, feel like I can recruit people this year, because the University of Oklahoma has done such a poor job on public policy in terms of public health,” Susan Kates, a professor in OU’s Department of English, told Tuesday’s rally crowd. “...We could do so much to avert this tragedy by masking up in class and getting a vaccination before you come to school.”

Those unable to attend the meeting and rally — and many of those who could — showed up on social media as well, tagging their COVID stories and sentiments with #OUCovidWalkout on Twitter. While regents meeting attendees on Monday said it was difficult to estimate how many people were participating in the walkout, given the tiered levels of participation, Tuesday’s rally drew more than 100 community members to the lawn of Evans.

“I’m just generally frustrated and sad at the lack of leadership with regards to OU policies,” said JoAnn Palmeri, acting curator of the John and Mary Nichols Collection with OU Libraries. “I think, as a minimum, a mask mandate could be enacted, in addition to some of the other items that the committee has proposed … there are minimums that can be done, and it’s frustrating that they’re not being done.”

The university responded to a statement request Tuesday with a reiteration of current COVID mitigation practices. OU has stated its decision not to mandate masks or vaccinations is because of Senate Bill 658, which restricts public universities and schools from requiring vaccinations or vaccine passports, or mandating masks for unvaccinated students.

OU President Joe Harroz quickly exited the building after Monday’s Board of Regents executive session, while regents Chair Michael Cawley deferred to Harroz and his administration on COVID-19 policy.

The university in a provided statement Tuesday afternoon said the health of the OU community “remains a top priority.”

“The university continues to work closely with the Faculty and Staff Senate Executive Committees – the elected representative groups for the OU employee community – communicating and consulting with these bodies on a regular basis,” the statement reads. “Mitigation strategies within the scope of the law have been implemented. The university urges all OU community members to get vaccinated and asks that everyone continue practicing healthy behaviors, including frequent hand washing and staying home when ill.

“Two vaccination incentive programs are underway — one for students and one for faculty and staff. Community members are expected to mask indoors, especially in high-density settings, such as classrooms and at special events when not eating or drinking. The university has also announced that should there be a confirmed COVID-19 positive case in class, the class will continue meeting in-person, but masking will be mandated for two weeks during the quarantine period.”

Beyond the university’s expectation of masking and its post-positive test mandatory masking rule, community members said there’s still more the university could do before mandating masks or vaccinations. Jennifer Davis, an OU associate professor of history, said the university could invest in robust testing and contact tracing and create better ventilation in classrooms.

“That’s something that, nobody’s passed any laws about it — it’s easy to do,” Davis said.

Even with SB 658 in place, university law professors have publicly posited that the university could mandate masks if it chose. Law professors, The OU Daily has reported in multiple stories over the last month, say that because the law specifically stops institutions from mandating masks for unvaccinated students, a general mandate that did not single out the unvaccinated would stand.

While OU also cites Executive Order 2021-16 — an action from Gov. Kevin Stitt that requires that “all buildings and office space, owned or leased by the State of Oklahoma and open to the public small rescind any mandate for the wearing of masks in order to receive government services” — as another barricade to a mask mandate, law faculty argue that the Board of Regents, not the governor, regulates university policy, The Daily reports.

Faculty and staff have asked the university to publicly take a stronger legal stance against the law. The issue of public health and safety measures isn’t just one that affects faculty and staff, and it isn’t a students vs. faculty situation, Davis said — students are living with the risk of COVID-19 as well.

Students who don’t live on campus also may live with vulnerable loved ones who share the risk, Kates pointed out.

“I have a lot of students who either work on campus or they’re living on campus, and they just see what a mess there is, given the lack of guidance that we’ve had,” Davis said Tuesday. “I canceled class today in order to be here, and I also want to just also express that I have a relationship with my students that means I kind of took the extra step to say ‘let’s meet outside of class — let’s use this time to discuss your paper topics’ … I wanted to make it clear that I was demonstrating for them, for myself, for my colleagues, and I didn’t want it to come at the expense of their education.”