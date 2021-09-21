CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More On The Investigations Into Video Game Publisher Giant Activision Blizzard

Regulatory and legal problems for one of the nation's biggest video game publishers are getting deeper. The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Activision Blizzard over its handling of sexual harassment and discrimination allegations. Now, if you're not familiar with the company, you may know the names of its popular game franchises - Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, or even Candy Crush.

