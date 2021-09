EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents disrupt three smuggling attempts during the weekend. Early morning, on Sept. 25, a box truck with two visible occupants approached the primary inspection lane at the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoint near Sarita, Texas. During the inspection, a canine alerted to the vehicle and the driver was directed to park in the secondary inspection area. At secondary inspection, agents discovered eight migrants concealed within an aftermarket compartment built within the cargo truck. The migrants are citizens of Mexico and El Salvador. The drivers and passenger were placed under arrest and escorted inside the checkpoint.

