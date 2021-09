FINDLAY, OHIO- The Walsh University Men's Golf team finished in 7th place overall at the Doc Spragg Invitational hosted by the University of Findlay. The 54 hole event was played at Findlay Country Club and consisted of a loaded field of East region schools. After 36 holes on day 1 the Cavs would find themselves tied for 8th place overall. A windier than normal day 2 would have the Cavaliers battling from start to finish. They would end up moving up one spot at the completion of the 54 holes. The Cavs shot a 54 hole total 881(296-290-295).

