CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester City youngsters seize chance to shine in cup win against Wycombe

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jf2p0_0c3cynuy00
A young Manchester City side began their Carabao Cup defence with victory over Wycombe (Barrington Coombs/PA) (PA Wire)

Cole Palmer’s first senior goal for Manchester City put the final flourish on a comfortable 6-1 Carabao Cup win over Wycombe as key players shook off some rust and young debutants made their mark.

Sky Bet League One side Wycombe snatched a shock 22nd-minute lead through Brandon Hanlan but that was a distant memory by the final whistle, with Riyad Mahrez scoring twice alongside strikes from Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Ferran Torres to banish some frustrations from Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Southampton.

Guardiola had promised to give youngsters their chance as injuries hit ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea, but though he was true to his word there was a clear imbalance in the side he fielded to begin the pursuit of a fifth straight League Cup.

Five teenagers – Conrad Egan-Riley, Finley Burns, Luke Mbete, Josh Wilson-Ebrand and Romeo Lavia – started, but all in defensive roles, while captain De Bruyne led a powerful attacking unit also comprising Foden, Mahrez, Torres, and Raheem Sterling.

The early signs were promising but there was plenty of rust too – Sterling, Foden and Torres were all guilty of taking too long when finding space in the box.

At the other end, Wycombe’s veteran powerhouse Adebayo Akinfenwa looked ready to feast on City’s young back four – none of them born when the 39-year-old was collecting his first honours in Lithuanian football.

The threat from set-pieces was obvious, and Wycombe took the lead when City failed to deal with a 22nd-minute corner.

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen – fit to start after recovering from Covid-19 – could only punch the ball as far as Sulley Kaikai, whose shot was deflected, spinning into the path of Ryan Tafazolli who squared it for Hanlan to side-foot home.

City were level seven minutes later. It started with superb work from Foden in midfield, side-stepping two before hitting a defence-splitting pass to De Bruyne on the left, with the Belgian calmly passing the ball into the far corner of the net.

Guardiola’s side were getting into a groove as the manager enthusiastically applauded the efforts of his younger players pushing forward. Sterling and then Mahrez both bent shots on to posts before two quick goals put them in control before the break.

Mahrez got the first with a crisp finish, but much of the credit belonged to the young Wilson-Ebrand, who teased Wycombe full-back Jason McCarthy before pulling an inviting ball back to the penalty spot.

And moments later Foden underlined City’s superior class, collecting a short corner and unleashing a thunderbolt from 25 yards, leaving David Stockdale unable to do more than help the ball in.

City’s teenagers might have been grateful to see Akinfenwa withdrawn just after the hour, replaced by Sam Vokes, but Wycombe could still threaten and Steffen did well to close down and block Jordan Obita’s shot.

But City effectively killed the tie off moments later as Torres capped a sweeping move, side-footing home as Foden sent a low ball across goal.

It was the Spaniard’s last touch – with Guardiola already preparing a double substitution which saw him replaced by Palmer while another teenager, Jason McAtee, became the sixth debutant on the night in place of Wilson-Esbrand.

The fifth goal came from familiar sources with De Bruyne releasing Sterling to pull the ball back for Mahrez to bag his second of the night.

But the biggest cheer came in the 89th minute as Palmer got City fans off their feet. The 19-year-old picked up the ball inside his own half and ran at the tiring Wycombe defence before curling a shot into the bottom left-hand corner of the net – the highlight of an encouraging night for City’s future.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward trains ahead of Manchester City clash in Champions League

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side’s matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG’s training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola’s side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday’s win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Manchester City Women Defender Out Of England World Cup Qualifiers

Manchester City and England defender Steph Houghton has been ruled out of the national side’s matches againt North Macedonia and Luxembourg through injury. Houghton suffered an ankle injury during training ahead of tonight’s match in Southampton, and will now return to Manchester. Arsenal defender Leah Williamson will take over the captaincy for the two qualifiers.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Vokes
Person
Adebayo Akinfenwa
Person
Jordan Obita
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Brandon Hanlan
Person
Zack Steffen
Person
Phil Foden
Person
David Stockdale
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Person
Ferran Torres
fourfourtwo.com

Carabao Cup wrap: Liverpool defeat Norwich, Man City hit Wycombe for six

Liverpool claimed a 3-0 win over Norwich City, while Manchester City cruised to a comfortable 6-0 victory over Wanderers to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Reds got off to a perfect start and took the lead as early as the fourth minute when Divock Origi headed down a corner into the path of Takumi Minamino, who slots the ball under the goalkeeper from five yards out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Edouard Mendy in race against time to be fit for Chelsea's crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City on Saturday as Thomas Tuchel reveals he will NOT play in Aston Villa cup tie

Edouard Mendy will miss Chelsea’s Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa tomorrow and faces a race against time to be fit for Saturday’s lunchtime showdown with Manchester City. Goalkeeper Mendy missed Chelsea’s 3-0 win at Tottenham due to a hip injury suffered late on in their 1-0 Champions League victory...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Guardiola hopes Man City supporters enjoyed youth display in Wycombe win

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hopes the club's fans were happy with their outstanding display against Wycombe Wanderers in midweek. The Citizens conceded the opening goal of the game, but went on to claim a comfortable 6-1 win, despite heavily rotating their starting lineup. Asked about the Academy players who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#League Cup#Lithuanian#American#Belgian#Spaniard#Sterling
firstsportz.com

EFL Cup: Manchester City vs Wycombe Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Manchester City vs Wycombe: Manchester City will take on Wycombe Wanderers in the Third Round of the EFL Cup 2021/22. Manchester City comes into this EFL Cup match on the heels of a disappointing 0 – 0 draw at home to Southampton in the Premier League, which came as a surprise given the team’s recent record. The Citizens have won the EFL Cup eight times, tying Liverpool for the most in the Premier League, and have won it in each of the previous four seasons. They will now look forward to making it five in a row and become the most successful team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man City predicted lineup vs Wycombe - Carabao Cup

Pep Guardiola will rekindle his love affair with the Carabao Cup on Tuesday as League One's Wycombe Wanderers roll into town. The boss has already confirmed he's going to have to turn to some young players to cover for his tired first-teamers, and with a huge clash with Chelsea just around the corner, expect the boss to hand rests to as many big names as possible.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

League Cup Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe

Manchester City 6, Kevin De Bruyne (29’), Riyad Mahrez (43’, 83’), Phil Foden (45’+1’), Ferran Torres (71’) Cole Palmer (88’) Wycombe 1, B Hanlan (22’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win the League cup match and proceed to the next round. A fun match that had many good...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Tribal Football

Watch: Highlights as Man City thump Carabao Cup opponents Wycombe

After conceding first, City went onto defeat Wycombe 6-1 at the Etihad stadium on Tuesday night. Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez (2), Phil Foden, Ferran Torres and Cole Palmer all struck for City in the Cup rout. Need a VPN? Or seeking to switch? Then support Tribal Football by clicking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Mbete, Finlay proud after Man City defeat Carabao Cup opponents Wycombe

Manchester City defensive pair Luke Mbete and Finley Burns were proud of their winning debuts in last night's Carabao Cup defeat of Wycombe Wanderers. The City duo made their first team bows at the heart of defence for Pep Guardiola's men, facing up against experienced Chairboys forward Adebayo Akinfenwa. “I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Crush Wycombe, 6-1: Reaction & Tweets

A delightful victory as City advance in their favorite competition, the Carabao Cup. With an inexperienced backline and other young academy players it was perhaps Phil Foden who outshined everyone else. He played a great match and all the young defenders played a great match too. We move with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe: Pep Guardiola's side continue their defence of their Carabao Cup title as his young side thrashes League One opposition

Manchester City continued their Carabao Cup title defence with a fine 6-1 victory against Wycombe at the Etihad on Tuesday evening. Striker Brandon Hanlan scored his first ever Wycombe goal after City failed to deal with a corner, but dancing feet from Phil Foden helped set up Kevin De Bruyne to equalise shortly afterwards.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy