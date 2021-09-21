Gladitsch: Why I walk to end Alzheimer’s disease

I walk to end Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementias. I walk for my mother, who I lost to the disease in 2017. Since my personal experience with Alzheimer’s, I have become very involved with the Alzheimer’s Association and am chairing the Vail Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the third year. I have learned so much about the disease and its effect on individuals and our society, which makes me want to work even harder for a cure.