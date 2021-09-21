CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of stingrays fill Marco Island canal

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Dozens of stingrays were seen filling a canal in Marco Island, just a couple feet away from the seawall.

Many of these stingrays filled a canal not only once, but twice. They were seen filling a canal off of Buttonwood Court Saturday afternoon around 1:30 PM and then 10 AM Monday morning, according to Laura Kotte.

In fact, these stingrays are known as cownose stingrays. Cownose stingrays tend to swim at the surface but pose a tiny risk to individuals who step on their spine – this is because they’re shy, especially in large groups.

Stingrays are most often seen living in freshwater rather than saltwater. Additionally, between the months of May and October is when you can spot stingrays more active in the waters of Southwest Florida.

NBC2 Fort Myers

