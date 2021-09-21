IDFPR Announces Renewal Period Now Open For Eligible Professional Licensees
SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) today announced that licensees in several professions can now renew their licenses online. In addition, licensees’ renewal deadlines have been extended to December 31, 2021. The Department is encouraging eligible licensees to submit renewal materials as soon as possible, as more than 150,000 licenses are up for renewal.www.riverbender.com
Comments / 0