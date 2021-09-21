CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confident Christian Kirk Making The Plays The Cardinals Need

By Darren Urban
Arizona Cardinals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article﻿Christian Kirk﻿ leaped in the air, a Vikings defender at his back and another bearing down for an eventual hit, and the Cardinals receiver caught the ball. The reception under duress converted a thrd-and-16. Later in the game, Kirk did another circus catch over his shoulder, gaining 35 yards on a fourth-and-5 play – the same type of play he had turned into a touchdown in Tennessee. And that hadn't even been his best catch against the Titans. That was a contested 11-yard touchdown where he shielded the defender and made the catch near the out-of-bounds white.

sports360az.com

Simone Given a Shot, Hamilton’ Focus, Kirk and the Cardinals, More…

It’s not all peaches and puppies for professional athletes. You may think that’s not the case, but the decimal point location can only take a person who competes at the highest level of athletics so far. Hometown kid, Christian Kirk is living proof. By way of Saguaro high school, the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver has gotten off to an excellent statistical start(8 catches, 135 yards, 2 TDs), but more importantly to him, his mental side is in a great place. “Mentally, I’m probably in the best place I’ve been in since I’ve been here,” Kirk said during a virtual meeting with reporters on Tuesday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seven Cardinals Play All the Snaps Against Vikings

In a game that had 61 snaps on both offense and defense for the Cardinals, there were seven players that participated in every one. On offense, it was quarterback Kyler Murray, left tackle D.J. Humphries, left guard Justin Pugh and center Rodney Hudson. Right guard Josh Jones missed only three snaps, while right tackle Kelvin Beachum gave way to Justin Murray after halftime because of injuries to his ribs.
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Maxx Williams Has Best Game For Cardinals Tight End in 32 Years

Down two touchdowns, the Cardinals needed a spark. Kyler Murray looked to connect with Chase Edmonds over the middle on a short pass, except the ball was deflected off a Vikings defensive lineman's hands. And then another. And then Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks grabbed for it and knocked it further downfield, in to the hands of tight end Maxx Williams.
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Byron Murphy Picks Good Time To Spark Cardinals

The Cardinals had reeled a bit Sunday after the Jaguars got their crazy 109-yard missed field goal return right before halftime. ﻿Byron Murphy Jr.﻿ wanted to find a way to fix that if he could. The cornerback had an interception to save at least a field goal in the first...
NFL
tucsonpost.com

Patrick Peterson Making Return To Arizona Against Cardinals

Vikings cornerback insisting he wants this to be like any other game Darren Urban. Patrick Peterson insists it's just another game. The former Cardinals star-turned-Vikings-cornerback, who will visit State Farm Stadium Sunday as an opponent after 10 years with the Cards, said it on his "All Things Covered" podcast, and then reiterated it during his weekly press conference Thursday with Minnesota reporters.
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Three Big Things: Jaguars Week

Line: Cardinals -7.5 (For more details see BetMGM.com) The three biggest things to watch for Sunday when the Cardinals play the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville:. Kliff Kingsbury says he doesn't believe in trap games. Neither does Kyler Murray. We're a long way from the time coach Ken Whisenhunt once hung a bunch of mouse traps around the facility to drive home the message back in the day. The reality is this: The Jaguars have lost 17 straight games, have a first-time NFL head coach and a rookie quarterback. The Cardinals are heavy favorites. They have an important road game in Los Angeles against the Rams the following week. If there was a picture of "trap game" in the dictionary, this would be it. The Cardinals need to be aware – and whether it is pushing for 3-0 this season, or losing at home to a mediocre Lions team after a 2-0 start last season, or just knowing this is a team they need to beat, a win Sunday is crucial given the circumstances.
NFL
chatsports.com

About Those Cardinals Big Plays in Week 2…

It was an amazing game in Arizona’s desert. Sadly, we end up on the wrong side of it. I don’t think we need to push the panic button because this week showed that the games against Seattle and Cleveland are winnable. We still have a good team, and there’s still time to right the ship. However, what we need to be better at is preventing big plays. The defense played OK against the Cardinals, but there were too many big plays on Sunday. And, even worse, some happened on 3rd and 4th downs.
NFL
chatsports.com

The Cardinals’ Offensive Big Plays Doomed Our Vikings

It was an amazing game in the desert. Sadly, we ended up on the wrong side of it. I still don’t think we need to push the panic button because this week showed that the games against Seattle and Cleveland are winnable. We still have a good team and there’s still time to right the ship. However, what we need to be better at is preventing big plays. The defense played OK against the Cardinals, but there were simply too many big plays on Sunday. And, even worse, the majority were on 3rd and 4th downs.
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Players In The Spotlight: Jacksonville Week

The Cardinals travel to Jacksonville looking to start the 2021 season 3-0 for only the fifth time since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. The showdown features the first matchup between Kyler Murray and Trevor Lawrence, two of the seven active quarterbacks selected No.1 overall in the NFL draft. The Cardinals hold a 3-2 all-time series lead against the Jaguars -- a team riding a 17-game losing streak dating back to last season.
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

To Stay Undefeated, Cardinals Focus On Struggling Jaguars

D.J. Humphries makes a living protecting quarterbacks and creating holes for running backs, but on Friday, the veteran offensive lineman let his guard down – when asked a question from the local media. Do the Cardinals (2-0) view Jacksonville (0-2) as a potential trap game Sunday?. "Coming off Week Two,...
NFL

