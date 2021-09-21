Confident Christian Kirk Making The Plays The Cardinals Need

Line: Cardinals -7.5 (For more details see BetMGM.com) The three biggest things to watch for Sunday when the Cardinals play the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville:. Kliff Kingsbury says he doesn't believe in trap games. Neither does Kyler Murray. We're a long way from the time coach Ken Whisenhunt once hung a bunch of mouse traps around the facility to drive home the message back in the day. The reality is this: The Jaguars have lost 17 straight games, have a first-time NFL head coach and a rookie quarterback. The Cardinals are heavy favorites. They have an important road game in Los Angeles against the Rams the following week. If there was a picture of "trap game" in the dictionary, this would be it. The Cardinals need to be aware – and whether it is pushing for 3-0 this season, or losing at home to a mediocre Lions team after a 2-0 start last season, or just knowing this is a team they need to beat, a win Sunday is crucial given the circumstances.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO