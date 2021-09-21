Confident Christian Kirk Making The Plays The Cardinals Need
Christian Kirk leaped in the air, a Vikings defender at his back and another bearing down for an eventual hit, and the Cardinals receiver caught the ball. The reception under duress converted a thrd-and-16. Later in the game, Kirk did another circus catch over his shoulder, gaining 35 yards on a fourth-and-5 play – the same type of play he had turned into a touchdown in Tennessee. And that hadn't even been his best catch against the Titans. That was a contested 11-yard touchdown where he shielded the defender and made the catch near the out-of-bounds white.www.azcardinals.com
Comments / 0