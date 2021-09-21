CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Arts and culture nonprofits in Cuyahoga County continue to take heavy losses in the pandemic

By Scott Suttell
Crain's Cleveland Business
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on arts and culture organizations, according to a survey released by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Well into the pandemic, 65 Cuyahoga County-based arts and culture nonprofits surveyed "continue to report layoffs as organizations operate with less capacity," Cuyahoga Arts & Culture said Tuesday, Sept. 21, in a summary of the findings. The 65 nonprofits receive general operating support grants from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, which oversees the distribution of money generated by the county's arts tax.

