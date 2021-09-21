CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover and Solihull Moors draw a blank

There were no goals at Crabble (PA) (PA Archive)

Dover held on to earn their third point of the season as they drew 0-0 with Solihull Moors.

The draw sees Solihull climb a place in the National League table, moving above Wrexham into seventh.

The visitors had some early chances when Jordan Cranston saw his effort deflected and a curling shot from the league’s joint-top goalscorer, Joe Sbarra, flew wide of the post.

Dover also had chances and came close in the 15th minute when Ricky Miller’s shot was pushed away by Ryan Boot and cleared by captain Kyle Storer.

Moors continued to hunt for an opener in the second half but Adam Rooney and Ryan Barnett were unable to capitalise.

Junior Tiensia had a good chance on goal in the second half but was deflected and saved by Boot.

