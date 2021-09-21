CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte Technical College unveils multi-million dollar training program

By Sarah Metts
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hd8ka_0c3cx0yx00

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – The Charlotte Technical College Aviation Maintenance Technician School hosted a ceremony to show off its new multi-million dollar training program on Friday.

Its opening became possible with a $1.7 million grant from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, and state legislative appropriations. The program’s goal is to keep high-paying aviation mechanics jobs in Charlotte County.

Students began school at the new facility back in August, and they are impressed with its top-notch equipment, along with the FAA.

“Most schools do not start with brand new equipment so that was probably the most startling thing for the FAA was the fact that we are starting with almost a clean slate,” said Steven Nowell, program manager.

When joining the program, students can then earn their Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) license to operate aircraft mechanics and be service technicians. They then become eligible to take the FAA exam.

Although this round of students will have to wait until 2023 to graduate, they are excited about the possibilities.

“I believe the great teachers along with everybody around me… I’ll be ready to work on an airplane in the end,” said Julia Fisher.

