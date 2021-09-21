CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ViacomCBS Bundles Up Paramount Plus, Showtime for 38% Price Discount

NewsTimes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViacomCBS is dangling a deal for its two premiere subscription services — offering up to 38% off for new customers who take both Paramount Plus and Showtime. In what the company says is a limited-time promo, it’s offering Showtime and the ad-supported Paramount Plus Essential plan together for $9.99/month. Showtime with the ad-free Paramount Plus Premium plan are available for a $12.99/month bundle. Purchased separately, Showtime is $10.99/month; Paramount Plus with ads is $4.99/month; and Paramount Plus without ads is $9.99/month.

