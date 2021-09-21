CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jay Rodriguez hits four goals as Burnley shrug off cup scare from Rochdale

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKVoE_0c3cwpDw00
Jay Rodriguez took home the match ball after his four goals (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Jay Rodriguez scored four second-half goals as Burnley beat Lancashire rivals Rochdale 4-1 to book their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

After Jake Beesley had given Rochdale a shock 1-0 lead, Rodriguez ran riot at Turf Moor as two headers sandwiched a right-footed finish before a lucky rebound put the Clarets out of sight in the 75th minute.

Burnley secured their first home win in any competition since January, but were given a scare after falling behind in the first encounter between the two Lancashire sides in 28 years.

Sean Dyche made eight changes following Saturday’s narrow home defeat to Arsenal and one of them, summer signing Maxwel Cornet, could have marked his full debut with a first-half hat-trick.

But the Ivory Coast international was twice denied by on-rushing Rochdale goalkeeper Jay Lynch and later fired wide with the goal at his mercy.

Dale striker Beesley was thwarted by Burnley goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey’s legs and Aaron Morley curled a free-kick just off target.

Burnley did not fully bare their Premier League teeth until the 37th minute, but when they did it was by far the highlight of the first 45 minutes.

Matej Vydra and Rodriguez combined beautifully on halfway to set Cornet free, but he dragged a low left-footed shot wide.

Burnley took control as half-time beckoned, but failed to capitalise and Dale winger Jimmy Keohane served warning for the visitors when he curled a shot off target.

Dale caught Burnley cold at the start of the second half. Beesley showed excellent composure when picked out by Morley’s pass into the box and slid home a low finish into the bottom corner.

But the visitors’ lead did not last long as Burnley swept forward and Rodriguez rose highest to head home a 50th-minute equaliser from Cornet’s header.

Rodriguez slammed home his second after being teed up by Vydra and two minutes later headed home Ashley Westwood’s cross at the near post.

Tempers flared immediately after Rodriguez had sealed his hat-trick and referee Geoff Eltringham was quick to diffuse a melee.

Dale battled bravely on and threatened twice more through Danny Cashman and Corey O’Keeffe, but Rodriguez was not finished.

Aaron Lennon’s cross was cut out by unlucky Dale defender Eoghan O’Connell and the ball ricocheted on to Rodriguez and into the net.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Burnley striker Rodriguez targets Prem start after 4-goal Cup haul

Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez hopes his four-goal haul in their Carabao Cup defeat of Rochdale can earn him a Premier League start. The 32-year-old staked his claim for a top-flight recall by scoring all Burnley's goals at Turf Moor in the second half of their 4-1 third-round win. He has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bukayo Saka feels Arsenal can ‘achieve anything’ as he sets sights on silverware

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal’s north London derby victory over Tottenham proves they have what it takes to win silverware this season.In Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners had two academy graduates who both scored and assisted in the 3-1 win – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target before Son Heung-min struck a consolation for the visitors.Arsenal had been bottom of the table ahead of September’s international break, while Spurs were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League Sunday’s win, however, highlighted the change in fortune for the near-neighbours as Arsenal moved above their rivals.Happy Sunday Gunners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRZs0gkSV—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Burnley to wear Alzheimer's Society logo for Carabao Cup tie with Rochdale

Burnley have announced the team will wear the Alzheimer's Society logo on their shirts for the Carabao Cup tie with Rochdale on Tuesday. Seven of the club's First Division winning side from the 1959-60 season were diagnosed with dementia. "This is a cause close to our hearts," said Burnley's head...
SOCCER
BBC

Burnley v Rochdale: Who makes your Clarets starting line-up?

Burnley take on League Two side Rochdale in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?. Will Sean Dyche choose to rest some of his key players after Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Arsenal or will he go with his best team?. You can...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Hennessey
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Jimmy Keohane
Person
Maxwel Cornet
Person
Jake Beesley
Person
Aaron Morley
Person
Eoghan O'connell
Person
Jay Rodriguez
Person
Aaron Lennon
chatsports.com

Burnley to wear one-off Alzheimer's Society strip on Tuesday for their Carabao Cup clash with Rochdale after six members of the Clarets' 1960 title-winning died following a battle with dementia

Burnley will wear a one-off strip emblazoned with the Alzheimer's Society tomorrow as they aim to raise thousands for the dementia charity. Sean Dyche's side face Rochdale in the Carabao Cup third round at Turf Moor and have struck a deal with kit sponsors Spreadex Sports to change their home shirts on World Alzheimer's Day.
SOCIETY
vavel.com

Goal and Highlights: Burnley 0-1 Arsenal in Premier League

A cross inside the area, Gabriel Magalhaes makes the cut with his head, but the ball is still alive, Bownhill leaves it with McNeil on the right, he shoots hard at the goal, the ball explodes into the net on the outside. 11:30 AM5 hours ago. 30' Over!. Lowton receives...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Burnley expected to make changes for Rochdale clash

Burnley will remain without Connor Roberts, Kevin Long and Dale Stephens for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash against League Two side Rochdale. Lewis Richardson, who was on the bench in the previous round away to Newcastle, has also been added to the absentee list after picking up an injury while playing for the under-23s.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Team news: Burnley v Rochdale

Sean Dyche believes Burnley are better placed to compete on multiple fronts this season, as they prepare to host Rochdale in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. The Clarets boss made six changes for the trip to Newcastle in the last round - a tie they won on penalties - and is expected to field a similar side against The Dale.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Rochdale#Turf Moor#Clarets#Arsenal
The Independent

A look at this week’s Champions League opponents for English clubs

This week’s second round of Champions League group fixtures includes a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the French capital and Chelsea taking on Juventus in Turin.Here, the PA news agency examines the four opposition sides for English clubs across Tuesday and Wednesday.Paris St Germain🔛 @ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/21d7J7fDve— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 27, 2021Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG’s first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in the semi-finals. The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a...
SOCCER
BBC

Hear from the Burnley boss on Thursday

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is due to speak to the media at about 13:15 BST on Thursday before his side travel to Leicester on Saturday. Find out the key lines from his news conference on this page later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
newschain

Davis Keillor-Dunn goal gives Oldham the derby spoils at Rochdale

It was lucky 13 for Davis Keillor-Dunn, who was the matchwinner for Sky Bet League Two’s bottom club Oldham in their win at Rochdale. The Scottish striker opened his account for the season in his 13th appearance as Oldham showed character in bouncing back from their 7-0 defeat at Brentford in the Carabao Cup.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Jota hits first Celtic goal in Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win over Raith

Jota scored his first Celtic goal as Ange Postecoglou’s side moved into the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals following a straightforward 3-0 win over 10-man Raith Rovers. The Portuguese wide player finished well for the opener and produced the strike that allowed Liel Abada to net on the rebound. David Turnbull...
SOCCER
BBC

In-form Vardy brushes off own goal to deny Burnley

It was a rather eventful afternoon for Jamie Vardy at the King Power Stadium. Having cancelled out his first-half own goal, the 34-year-old had the final say as he rounded goalkeeper Nick Pope to deny Burnley their first Premier League win of the season. It is now five goals in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay returns to Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Scott McTominay has returned to Scotland’s squad for their crucial World Cup qualifiers with Israel and the Faroe Islands.The Manchester United midfielder needed groin surgery last month which forced him to miss the wins against Moldova and Austria.He returned for United’s 2-1 win at West Ham and also started Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.Your Scotland squad for our @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers against Israel and the Faroe Islands next month. pic.twitter.com/rWn3tiNTtJ— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 28, 2021Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong is also in the squad having pulled out through injury ahead of September’s 2-0 loss to Denmark.Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin replaces...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy