CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Explainer: Why investigators are still probing Takata air bag inflators

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cH79u_0c3cwk3X00

(Reuters) - Why are U.S. auto safety regulators opening a new investigation into Takata air bag inflators installed in millions of vehicles built over the past 20 years?

Some of those vehicles have the original inflators that were installed when they were manufactured and some have inflators installed as replacements in vehicles previously recalled. In certain situations, mainly long exposure to extreme heat and humidity, those inflators can unexpectedly rupture, sending metal shrapnel through the vehicle cabin, with the potential to cause injuries and deaths.

What is an “inflator”?

An air bag inflator is a small explosive device designed to ignite in a split second in a vehicle crash, then rapidly fill a large cushion with inert gas to help shield and protect occupants from serious injury.

A family-run Japanese company called Takata, now controlled by China’s Joyson Electronic Corp, started supplying air bags to auto companies around the world in the late 1980s.

Takata inflators made since the late 1990s use a powerful chemical, ammonium nitrate, as a propellant. When that chemical is exposed over long periods to moisture and heat, it tends to break down and become volatile and potentially explosive.

When did Takata know?

Takata learned of the first inflator rupture in 2003. Some of the company’s managers learned of additional inflator ruptures after that. Some test report data was altered by Takata employees to hide this from Takata’s automaker customers.

The first Takata-related recall - of 4,000 Honda Accords and Civics - was announced in 2008. Over the next five years, Honda Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co, Mazda Motor Corp and BMW AG recalled nearly 4 million U.S. vehicles for inflator ruptures, a total that grew to more than 10 million by 2014 and eventually 67 million in 2016.

Takata filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States and Japan in 2017.

Over the last decade, more than 100 million vehicles with Takata air bag inflators have been recalled worldwide. Of the U.S. recalls, about 50 million have had repairs or replacements.

There have been at least 28 deaths worldwide, including 19 in the United States, and more than 400 injuries tied to faulty Takata inflators.

The latest investigation

To help mitigate issues with ammonium nitrate, Takata in 2015 agreed to start building original-equipment and replacement inflators with a drying agent, called a desiccant, to absorb excess moisture.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said there have been no reported ruptures in vehicles on the road with air bag inflators with the drying agent.

The agency in September 2021 said it “wants to evaluate the future risk” of inflators made with desiccant and installed in vehicles that have not been recalled.

The new investigation includes vehicles assembled by Honda, Ford Motor Co, Toyota, General Motors Co, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla Inc, Ferrari NV, Mazda, Daimler AG, BMW, Chrysler (now part of Stellantis NV ), Porsche Cars and Jaguar Land Rover (owned by Tata Motors), among others.

NHTSA said its investigation “will require extensive information on Takata production processes and surveys of inflators in the field.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. agency confirms air bag safety probe into 30 million vehicles

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety investigators said Tuesday they have opened a probe into 30 million vehicles built by nearly two dozen automakers with potentially defective Takata air bag inflators. Reuters reported Sunday the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had opened an engineering analysis into an estimated...
POLITICS
kdal610.com

Exclusive: U.S. opens probe into 30 million vehicles over air bag inflators

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. auto safety investigators have opened a new probe into 30 million vehicles built by nearly two dozen automakers with potentially defective Takata air bag inflators, a government document seen by Reuters shows. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday opened an engineering analysis into...
POLITICS
Beaumont Enterprise

US probes Takata air bags in 200 models from 20 automakers

DETROIT (AP) — Over 30 million air bags in more than 200 models from 20 car and truck makers are being investigated by a U.S. safety agency because they have the potential to explode and hurl shrapnel. In a document posted Tuesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it...
POLITICS
The Car Connection

NHTSA probes 30 million more vehicles with Takata airbags

The largest automotive recall in history could get larger still, based on the NHTSA's latest investigation into vehicles equipped with Takata airbags. The NHTSA is investigating the safety of an estimated 30 million vehicles from the 2001 to 2019 model years, according to an internal government document obtained by Reuters and published on Sunday.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Motor Co#Tesla Inc#Daimler Ag#Japanese#Joyson Electronic Corp#Honda Motor Co#Toyota Motor Corp#Nissan Motor Co#Mazda Motor Corp#Bmw Ag#General Motors Co#Subaru#Ferrari Nv#Chrysler#Stellantis Nv#Porsche Cars#Jaguar Land Rover#Tata Motors#Nhtsa
gmauthority.com

General Motors Vehicles Involved In NHTSA Takata Airbag Inflator Probe

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a new investigation into more than 30 million vehicles over potentially faulty Takata airbag inflators. The probe includes an estimated 30 million vehicles built by over a dozen different automakers, including General Motors and rivals like Ford, Toyota and Nissan. The investigation...
CARS
abc17news.com

NHTSA opens new investigation into Takata airbags

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety regulator has opened an investigation into a potential problem that surfaced last year with 56 million Takata airbags but that the agency eventually deemed safe based on industry research. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not posted an official document on the investigation yet, but said that it wasn’t aware of any injuries or fatalities due to the problem and that “the public does not need to take any action.” The NHTSA said it would publish an official report on the investigation later Monday.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Motor Company Vehicles With Takata Airbags Subject Of New Probe

The Takata airbags saga has gone on for years now after defective inflators were found to be responsible for a number of serious injuries and deaths. The resulting recall became the largest in history, covering roughly six million vehicles across a number of automakers. Ford settled the Takata airbags consumer lawsuit over three years ago but has issued two additional recalls just this year encompassing millions more vehicles, and now, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a new probe into the problem, according to Reuters.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Mazda
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
NewsBreak
Nissan
The Independent

Toyota banks on mobility technology for future growth

Japanese automaker Toyota is revving up acquisitions in mobility technology, adding Renovo Motors Inc., a Silicon Valley software developer, to its Woven Planet team, which is working on automated driving. The addition, announced Tuesday, follows the purchase earlier this year of CARMERA Inc., a U.S. venture that specializes in sophisticated road mapping updates made cheaper and faster by using crowdsourced information obtained from millions of net-connected Toyota vehicles. The company has not disclosed the value of either deal.Renovo develops automotive operating systems, which Toyota Motor Corp. sees as essential for developing programmed vehicles so it can transition to what...
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

Ford CEO Farley calls for making EVs more affordable, bringing mining back to US

Making electrical vehicles affordable should be among the top priorities for automakers so that the average vehicle-buyer can purchase one, said Jim Farley, Ford Motor Co.'s president & CEO. "I'm deeply worried about the affordability," said Farley Saturday during a discussion as part of the Detroit Homecoming VIII events, during...
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
Union Leader

Paper shortage hits American retailers when they need it most

Skyrocketing demand for boxes and packing materials during the pandemic has slashed paper production across North America, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time for retail companies. “We’re starting to hear, ‘We’re out of paper,’” said Polly Wong, president of San Francisco-based direct-marketing firm Belardi Wong, noting that...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Robb Report

From the Aspark Owl to the Tesla Cybertruck: The 26 Most Exciting New EVs Hitting the Roads

There’s no denying it: The electric revolution is here. It may have taken a while—and probably longer than it should have—but the last couple of years have seen a seismic shift in the automotive landscape. Essentially every major brand, luxury marque and supercar specialist has committed to making fully electric cars. What’s even more surprising is how quickly these cars will be arriving. Between now and 2025, dozens of electrified coupes, sedans, crossovers, SUVs and hypercars are scheduled to hit the market. From the GMC Hummer EV to the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the Lotus Evija, here are 26 battery-powered vehicles...
CARS
AFP

Sales of US manufactured goods take flight in August

A surge in civilian aircraft purchases sparked a surprise jump in sales of big-ticket manufactured US goods in August, according to government data released Monday. The consensus among economists centered around a 0.8 percent rise in total durable goods orders, but Ian Shepherdson of Macroeconomics had predicted an "upside risk" due to the aircraft component given the seasonal adjustment factors applied to the raw data by government statisticians.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

191K+
Followers
214K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy