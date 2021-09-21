CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Raggett snatches Portsmouth a point against Plymouth

 7 days ago
Sean Raggett snatched a point for Portsmouth (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Sean Raggett scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to snatch Portsmouth a point in a 2-2 draw at home to Plymouth and deny the Pilgrims the chance to go top.

Defender Raggett pounced from close range after Plymouth striker Ryan Hardie had scored twice to cancel out Lee Brown’s early opener.

Pompey took just six minutes to break the deadlock as left-back Brown drove a free-kick low into the net from the edge of the penalty area.

Plymouth drew level three minutes into the second half when the lively Hardie rounded off a rapid counter-attack from a Pompey corner with a cool finish.

Hardie took advantage of more poor defending to double his and Plymouth’s tally 10 minutes from time.

Shaun Williams went diving in on the halfway line, allowing Hardie to run clean through on goal before calmly rounding helpless goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to slot home.

Just as Plymouth fans were singing ‘We are top of the league’, Raggett slammed home in the fifth minute of time added on after Ellis Harrison had nodded Ryan Curtis’ cross across the face of goal.

